Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
05 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
00 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Sunday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Race in
12 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / S5000: Sandown / Breaking news

Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash

shares
comments
Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 5:54 AM

Matt Brabham says he "feels horrible" for the contact on Alex Davison that sparked the race-ending S5000 shunt at Sandown.

Davison walked away from a huge hit midway through today's race, bouncing off both sides of the wall on the back straight.

The frightening crash was triggered by rear contact from Matt Brabham, who had been tucked behind Davison on the way out of Turn 4.

Brabham was quick to recognise his role in the crash, saying that he felt "horrible" for the contact, despite it not being deliberate.

"First thing, I hope he is alright," said Brabham.

"It was one of those things. I had a really big run on him and we came through the right-hander and I was starting to go left and then he naturally went to the left as well coming out of the corner. I was just waiting for him to pick a line as I had such a big run. 

"I was going to go wherever he didn’t go, and then as he came across to the left I decided to go right to try and get a run.

"As we crossed paths the front of my nose just touched the crash box that sticks out really far. It just nicked it enough to send him into the wall.

"I just feel horrible as he is such a good guy.  

"It is not like I just punted him up the back. I definitely didn’t do it deliberately. I didn't feel it, but I know he didn’t just go hard left into the wall..."

Davison, meanwhile, was left both unhurt by the impact and unimpressed with Brabham.

"I'm completely fine, I'm just disappointed for [promoter] ARG and S5000," he said.

"I was driving along in a straight line, we'd just got through the kink and Matt hit me from behind. I was a passenger after that. 

"It's disappointing that a guy like that forgot that the gas pedal goes backwards as well as forwards."

Davison added that the fact he walked away proves the move to the Onroak-Ligier chassis was a smart one.

"I'm probably talking it down because it didn't hurt," he said. 

"I have no pain. It's a testament to the cars. 

"Safety has obviously been a big priority, and the reason they went to the Onroak-Ligier chassis. From that side of things, I've been a crash test dummy."

Next article
Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race

Previous article

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Event S5000: Sandown
Drivers Alex Davison , Matt Brabham
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Other open wheel Next session

S5000: Sandown

S5000: Sandown

20 Sep - 22 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo excluded from Singapore qualifying results

2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

3
Other open wheel

Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash

1h
4
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

5
Super GT

Free Livestream: SUPER GT racing at Sugo

2h

Latest videos

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead 00:45
Other open wheel
1h

S5000 Sandown: Tim Macrow throws away the lead

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison 00:34
Other open wheel
1h

S5000 Sandown: huge crash for Alex Davison

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights 01:53
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 highlights

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start 03:08
Other open wheel

S5000 Sandown: Qualifying heat 1 start

S5000: Journey to Sandown 01:39
Other open wheel

S5000: Journey to Sandown

Latest news

Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash
Misc

Brabham 'feels horrible' for role in Davison crash

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race
Misc

Sandown S5000: Golding wins crash-shortened feature race

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win
Misc

Sandown S5000: Brabham crash helps Golding to win

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap
Misc

Barrichello explains first lap S5000 scrap

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello
Misc

Sandown S5000: Macrow takes heat win, contact for Barrichello

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.