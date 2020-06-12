S5000 testing to resume next Friday

The category has been on hiatus since its opening round, the Australian Grand Prix back in March, was cancelled after a single day of running.

However as coronavirus restrictions in Australia continue to lift testing can now get underway, with Garry Rogers Motorsport set to run 17-year-olds Nathan Herne and Cooper Webster at Phillip Island on Friday.

It will mark a first taste of S5000 hardware for both, Herne coming from Trans Am and Webster a renowned karter.

GRM's regular S5000 driver James Golding will be on hand to guide the young guns.

“Our vision for the category was to make S5000 as affordable as possible, and have a car that you can suit both the experienced and young driver,” said GRM boss Barr Rogers.

“As has been the case with Garry and the team for many, many years, we are keen on bringing young latent through, and although challenging, S5000 is a level playing field and it allows the drivers to show their skills.

“It’s a big step for both Nathan and Cooper, but we’ll have James there to help them get a feel for the cars and get the most out of their evaluations.

“Garry and I have been watching Nathan since he was in Formula Ford. When he stepped up to the Trans Ams and did so well, we knew that we’d like to see what he felt about the S5000 class.

“Cooper is fresh out of karting and some other circuit racing, but again, he is a young kid and with the right guidance, can have a bright future in motorsport. He will probably surprise himself how quickly he’ll adapt to the S5000.”

There are still evaluation spots up for grabs at the Phillip Island test, with GRM currently taking enquiries.

The S5000 season will resume at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16.