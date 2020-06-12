Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 testing to resume next Friday

shares
comments
S5000 testing to resume next Friday
By:
Jun 12, 2020, 1:54 AM

On-track action for the V8-powered S5000 category will resume next Friday with a rookie evaluation day at Phillip Island.

The category has been on hiatus since its opening round, the Australian Grand Prix back in March, was cancelled after a single day of running.

However as coronavirus restrictions in Australia continue to lift testing can now get underway, with Garry Rogers Motorsport set to run 17-year-olds Nathan Herne and Cooper Webster at Phillip Island on Friday.

It will mark a first taste of S5000 hardware for both, Herne coming from Trans Am and Webster a renowned karter.

GRM's regular S5000 driver James Golding will be on hand to guide the young guns.

“Our vision for the category was to make S5000 as affordable as possible, and have a car that you can suit both the experienced and young driver,” said GRM boss Barr Rogers.

“As has been the case with Garry and the team for many, many years, we are keen on bringing young latent through, and although challenging, S5000 is a level playing field and it allows the drivers to show their skills.

“It’s a big step for both Nathan and Cooper, but we’ll have James there to help them get a feel for the cars and get the most out of their evaluations.

“Garry and I have been watching Nathan since he was in Formula Ford. When he stepped up to the Trans Ams and did so well, we knew that we’d like to see what he felt about the S5000 class.

“Cooper is fresh out of karting and some other circuit racing, but again, he is a young kid and with the right guidance, can have a bright future in motorsport. He will probably surprise himself how quickly he’ll adapt to the S5000.”

There are still evaluation spots up for grabs at the Phillip Island test, with GRM currently taking enquiries.

The S5000 season will resume at Sydney Motorsport Park on August 15-16.

Next article
McRae latest to be honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

Previous article

McRae latest to be honoured in S5000 Heritage Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

2h
2
Formula 1

Bahrain could run second race on “almost oval” track, says Brawn

3
NASCAR Cup

Daugherty: Confederate flag ban "caught me off-guard"

4
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

5
Supercars

Current Supercars season unlikely to go into 2021

Latest videos

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000 02:39
Other open wheel

Giancarlo Fisichella's first laps in S5000

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car 02:22
Other open wheel

Rubens Barrichello's testing session of S5000 race car

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Latest news

S5000 testing to resume next Friday
Misc

S5000 testing to resume next Friday

McRae latest to be honoured in S5000 Heritage Series
Misc

McRae latest to be honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

Bartlett honoured in S5000 Heritage Series
Misc

Bartlett honoured in S5000 Heritage Series

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt
Misc

Barrichello's Bathurst debut in serious doubt

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed
TCRA

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.