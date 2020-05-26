Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

shares
comments
Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed
By:
May 26, 2020, 4:58 AM

The Australian Racing Group has confirmed a revised six-round 2020 calendar, which will see the TCR Australia and S5000 seasons end next January.

Two two flagship ARG categories had been scheduled to kick off their respective seasons at the Australian Grand Prix back in March, before headlining the Motorsport Australia Championships for the rest of the year.

However due to coronavirus restrictions neither category has turned a wheel since Thursday running came to a close at Albert Park.

ARG has now unveiled a revised 2020 schedule, with racing set to kick off in mid-August and run right through until the end of next January.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the new season opener on August 15-16, followed by two rounds in Victoria, one at Sandown on September 12-13 and another at Phillip Island on a yet to-be-disclosed October date.

The Bathurst International has retained its original November slot, however the two-driver, 500-kilometre TCR race has been ditched in favour of a sprint format. 

A Tasmanian double-header will then conclude the season on the last two weekends in January – Symmons Plains followed by Baskerville.

The latter, located north of Hobart, hasn't hosted top-level touring car racing since 1984.

Four of the six rounds will be staged over two days, with Symmons Plains a three-day event and the Bathurst International expanded to four days.

As it stands there are no clashes with the revised Supercars schedule.

“It’s been an unprecedented crisis and its effect on motorsport all around the world has been huge,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“Through it all, we are really pleased that we are able to confirm a condensed, dynamic racing schedule combining fresh new events along with racing at some of Australia’s best circuits, all to be delivered into every Australian home via our broadcast partner, the Seven Network.

“We are very pleased that Garry Rogers, with his extensive network and business relationships in Tasmania, has been instrumental in leading negotiations with local representatives to secure two new back-to-back events in Tasmania.

“This is a significant opportunity for ARG and our teams, drivers and sponsors. The roar of world class V8-powered open-wheeler racing coupled with TCR and Trans-Am all debuting in Tasmania at Symmons Plains and Baskerville will be a fantastic spectacle.

“We’d like to thank our categories and their teams, drivers and sponsors for their support during this trying period. I am sure it’s been both challenging and frustrating at times but I think from this has evolved a truly outstanding calendar and suite of events for 2020.”

The SMP, Sandown and Phillip Island events are part of a four-round revised Motorsport Australia Championships schedule, which also features a round at The Bend on October 17-18.

Motorsport Australia may add more events in November and December if there is enough category interest.

“We are really pleased to be able to announce the initial four rounds of the 2020 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships,” said series director Michael Smith.

“It’s understandably been a very difficult year for everyone, but with plenty of light at the end of the tunnel we feel now is the right time to announce our calendar, with four rounds and possibly more to take place in the second half of 2020.

“Together with our various categories, we’ll make sure that all local government restrictions are met and events run according to our detailed Return To Race strategy and follow any advice regarding social distancing and so on.

“We’d like to thank all the categories and circuit managers for their co-operation and hard work to ensure we could get these events up and running and we can’t wait to get back on track with the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships this year.”

Revised 2020 TCR/S5000 schedule

Round Circuit Date
1 Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) August 15-16
2 Sandown Raceway (VIC) September 12-13
3 Phillip Island (VIC) TBA
4 Mount Panorama (NSW) November 12-15
5 Symmons Plains (TAS) January 24-26
6 Baskerville (TAS) January 30-31

Revised 2020 Motorsport Australia Championships schedule

Round Circuit Date
1 Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) August 15-16
2 Sandown Raceway (VIC) September 12-13
3 The Bend Motorsport Park (SA) October 17-18
4 Phillip Island (VIC) TBA
Next article
Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start

Previous article

Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

UK PM Boris Johnson tells ministers to help make British GP happen

2
NASCAR Cup

Despite win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

3
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

4
IndyCar

Al Unser – Indy 500 legend, Indy car ace

5
Touring

Toyota to continue 86 series until 2022

Latest news

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed
TCRA

Revised 2020 TCR Australia, S5000 calendar revealed

Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start
eSpt

Heimgartner to make Silverstone ARG start

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery
TCRA

ARG confident of post-coronavirus recovery

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"
TCR

Bathurst International date still "set in stone"

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks
TCRA

TCR Australia in Supercars date clash talks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.