Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles

Mawson came into the revised season finale well in control of the title battle, putting it all but beyond reach with a conservative fourth in yesterday's opener.

He then completed the job with sixth in the partially-reversed Race 2 which meant, barring a points penalty in the finale, the title was his.

Lucky he had that margin, too, contact between Mawson and Nathan Herne taking the champion-elect out on the opening lap of Race 3.

Not that it mattered, with closest rival Tim Macrow also taken out of the race as part of the Mawson/Herne contact.

That sealed a second consecutive Gold Star title for Mawson.

"It feels amazing," he said. "We had one objective this season which was to go back-to-back.

"It hasn’t sunk in, it’s more relief. I’m sure after we celebrate with the team it will sink in more.

"To be a part of history is amazing, it means a lot to me, especially being able to do it here in my own country. It’s very special to have my mum and dad and a few friends here.

"I can’t believe it’s happened again and I can’t wait for it to properly sink in.

I remember going into the [Australian] Grand Prix weekend, Mark Rundle, my team boss, told me, 'this weekend is going to make or break the championship'. With all the extra cars we were either going to win a lot of points or lose them. We had to make sure we were on it.

"That was my best weekend to date in the S5000 championship and it really paid off there.

"The Gold Star, you’re in the history books. It’s very special. My end goal is to end in Supercars and I hope these two championships put me forward towards that goal. I’m taking it all in and going to enjoy it and then focus on what the future holds."

At the front of the field it was Kaleb Ngatoa that led the way in Race 2. The young Kiwi started from the front row and didn't put a wheel wrong as he held off James Golding for victory.

Macrow was third despite nursing a damaged front wing ahead of Aaron Cameron and John Martin.

In Race 3 it was Cameron that cleared out at the front to take a 1.9 second win over Cooper Webster and Jordan Boys.

Golding actually finished third on the road but was dropped to fifth in the final standings due to a five-second penalty for weaving behind the safety car.