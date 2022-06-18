Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / S5000 Gold Star season cut short Next / Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles
Other open wheel News

Darwin S5000: Webster dominates opener

Cooper Webster dominated the opening race of the final S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship round at Hidden Valley.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Darwin S5000: Webster dominates opener
Listen to this article

The race was won at the start when Webster slipped under pole-sitter Nathan Herne at the first corner.

From there he bolted into an unassailable lead, his margin blowing out to over five seconds at one point before it came back to 3.9s at the finish.

That finish was slightly earlier than expected, too, the race going time certain with four laps to go despite there being no safety car periods.

Things were tighter behind the runaway winner with Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates Herne and Aaron Cameron battling over second place throughout the race.

Despite Cameron's best efforts there was no way through Herne, the pair holding position to the finish.

Series leader Joey Mawson finished a conservative fourth place ahead of John Martin, Blake Purdie and James Golding.

Kaleb Ngatoa was eighth, Jordan Boys ninth and Tim Macrow 10th.

Tim Berryman sat out the race after a bizarre qualifying crash where he hit the wall on the front straight while warming his tyres.

shares
comments
S5000 Gold Star season cut short
Previous article

S5000 Gold Star season cut short
Next article

Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles

Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

New Formula Ford for Australia
Other open wheel Other open wheel

New Formula Ford for Australia

Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Mawson seals back-to-back Gold Star titles

Darwin S5000: Webster dominates opener
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Darwin S5000: Webster dominates opener

S5000 Gold Star season cut short
Other open wheel Other open wheel

S5000 Gold Star season cut short

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.