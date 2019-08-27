Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Australian F3 runner-up signs up for S5000 test

shares
comments
Australian F3 runner-up signs up for S5000 test
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 7:02 AM

Former Australian F3 runner-up Ricky Capo will sample the new S5000 car at Phillip Island on Wednesday ahead of the series’ opening round in September.

Capo is the latest driver to be confirmed for the one-day test, with John Martin, newly-crowned Australian F4 champion Luis Leeds and ex-Superbike rider Beau Beaton all being announced last week.

This will be a first outing in an S5000 car for Capo, whose previous racing exploits include a race-winning stint in the LMP3 class of European Le Mans Series in 2017.

“It will be good to compare what the S5000 is like to the other cars that I have driven in the past,” said Capo.

“Phillip Island is the ideal place for a test like this and will suit the cars. It’s a fast and flowing circuit, so it will give a really good indication on what power and downforce the car actual has."

Garry Rogers Motorsport has assembled five cars for the purpose of the evaluation test, which is being held to entice drivers for the new-for-2019 series.

At present, former Formula 1 driver Rubens Barrichello and Matthew Brabham are the only two drivers confirmed for the Sandown season opener, which is scheduled for the weekend of September 20-22.

Capo says he will use the experience gained from the S5000 test to decide whether to sign up for the series.

“At the moment, Sandown isn’t my main concern," Capo admitted. "I haven’t done a lot of racing this year, so I’ll just see how I go at Phillip Island before worrying about what comes next.

“I really feel that the S5000 category is going to work for Australian motorsport. Everyone is really intrigued. It has the right teams and people behind it, especially with GRM, and I’m looking forward to seeing how many cars and drivers there can be on track. I think it has a lot of potential.

“I’d like to thank GRM for the opportunity to test one of their new cars and I can’t wait to see what it’s all about.”

Next article
Brabham to race in S5000 opener

Previous article

Brabham to race in S5000 opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes interest was "almost laughable" given F3 results

2
Formula 1

Haas to end split-spec experiment in Belgium

7m
3
Supercars

Courtney announces 2020 Walkinshaw Supercars split

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Australian F3 runner-up signs up for S5000 test
Misc

Australian F3 runner-up signs up for S5000 test

Brabham to race in S5000 opener
Misc

Brabham to race in S5000 opener

BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000
Misc

BRM squad to run Barrichello S5000

Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation
Misc

Three drivers locked in for latest S5000 evaluation

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000
Misc

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.