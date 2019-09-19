Supercars ace Golding added to S5000 grid

Golding's car will be run by the same Garry Rogers Motorsport outfit that he races for in Supercars, the late deal making it a 13-car grid for this weekend's historic opening race.

He'll go into the weekend with a number of S5000 laps under his belt, having already tested at Winton and Phillip Island in the past, before returning to The Island for yesterday's all-in test.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Sandown. It’s going to be a great race weekend,” said Golding.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t too sure about racing in this new category, but as I’ve done more laps and gradually gone faster, I feel much more comfortable and confident in the car.

“Now, I’m really enjoying them and I’m starting to get a better hang of it.

“The cars have been improving as we’ve been going. I’ve had a couple of test drives now, and we’ve made tweaks to make it more settled.

"We’ll make some more tune-ups to it for Sandown, which is going to provide another new challenge.

“I really think it will be a great spectacle. I will will be good to get some people down there and check them out. They sound awesome and I’m sure everyone will really enjoy it.”

The 13-car grid will include Bart Mawer, who's participation was thrown into doubt when he crashed heavily just three laps in to yesterday's test.

He'll switch to a new chassis for Sandown.

The Sandown S5000 races can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM

Alex Davison – Team BRM

Tim Berryman - Team BRM

Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport

Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport

Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport

Taylor Cockerton - mtec Motorsport

John Martin – AGI Sport

Tom Alexander – AGI Sport

Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher

Barton Mawer – Milldun Motorsport

Ricky Capo – Modena Engineering

James Golding – Garry Rogers Motorsport