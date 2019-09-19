Top events
Supercars ace Golding added to S5000 grid

Supercars ace Golding added to S5000 grid
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 4:52 AM

Supercars driver James Golding has been named as a last-minute addition to the S5000 grid for Sandown.

Golding's car will be run by the same Garry Rogers Motorsport outfit that he races for in Supercars, the late deal making it a 13-car grid for this weekend's historic opening race.

He'll go into the weekend with a number of S5000 laps under his belt, having already tested at Winton and Phillip Island in the past, before returning to The Island for yesterday's all-in test.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Sandown. It’s going to be a great race weekend,” said Golding.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t too sure about racing in this new category, but as I’ve done more laps and gradually gone faster, I feel much more comfortable and confident in the car.

“Now, I’m really enjoying them and I’m starting to get a better hang of it.

Read Also:

“The cars have been improving as we’ve been going. I’ve had a couple of test drives now, and we’ve made tweaks to make it more settled.

"We’ll make some more tune-ups to it for Sandown, which is going to provide another new challenge.

“I really think it will be a great spectacle. I will will be good to get some people down there and check them out. They sound awesome and I’m sure everyone will really enjoy it.”

The 13-car grid will include Bart Mawer, who's participation was thrown into doubt when he crashed heavily just three laps in to yesterday's test.

He'll switch to a new chassis for Sandown.

The Sandown S5000 races can be streamed live and free from anywhere in the world through Motorsport.tv.

Confirmed S5000 drivers for Sandown:

Rubens Barrichello – Team BRM

Alex Davison – Team BRM

Tim Berryman - Team BRM

Will Brown – Eggleston Motorsport

Matt Brabham – mtec Motorsport

Tim Macrow – mtec Motorsport

Taylor Cockerton - mtec Motorsport

John Martin – AGI Sport

Tom Alexander – AGI Sport

Michael Gibson – Albert Callegher

Barton Mawer – Milldun Motorsport

Ricky Capo – Modena Engineering

James Golding – Garry Rogers Motorsport

 

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers James Golding
Teams Garry Rogers Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

