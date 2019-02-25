B. Torrence, Hagan, Coughlin Jr. win NHRA Arizona Nationals

TOP FUEL

At the 35th annual Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Torrence emerged victorious with a run of 3.965-seconds at 326.40 mph in his Capco Contractors/Torrence Racing dragster. After earning the No. 1 qualifier on Saturday, that was enough to take down Leah Pritchett in the final round, B. Torrence secured his second career victory.

“It’s just a blessing to be out here,” said Torrence. “I’m trying not to choke up. The car ran great and they all worked so hard to keep a good car under me. Even Steve’s (Torrence) team came over to help them out and it was just outstanding.”

Torrence took down Terry Totten, Mike Salinas and rookie debutant Jordan Vandergriff while Pritchett overcame Cameron Ferre, Terry McMillen and teammate Antron Brown en route to the final.

FUNNY CAR

Hagan powered his Sandvik Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat to the Funny Car victory with a run of 3.890 at 325.06 to take down defending champion J.R. Todd in the final round. This was his third win at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

“For us, this win is huge with the new Hellcat body,” Hagan said. “Hats off to Dickie Venables [crew chief]. He won the race. He put a racecar underneath me that was just going down the track every lap. We were able to put on a great show for our fans.”

Hagan qualified second on the weekend and defeated Phil Burkhart Jr., Shawn Langdon and Bob Tasca III on his path to victory. Todd secured beat Terry Haddock, Tommy Johnson Jr. and No. 1 qualifier Robert Hight to reach the final.

PRO STOCK

Coughlin drove to the winner’s circle with a 6.557 at 210.67 run in his JEGS.com/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to defeat Matt Hartford in the final round. He secured his 62nd victory and 1000th round win of his career.

“I felt really good behind the wheel,” Coughlin stated. “We came out on top today and it feels great today to get our 1000th Pro Stock round win. Huge win today and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Coughlin beat Greg Anderson, Alex Laughlin and teammate Erica Enders while Hartford beat Val Smeland, Rodger Brogdon and Deric Kramer for only his second career final round.

Final finish order at Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

TOP FUEL: 1. Billy Torrence; 2. Leah Pritchett; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Jordan Vandergriff; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Mike Salinas; 7. Austin Prock; 8. Terry McMillen; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Steve Torrence; 12. Richie Crampton; 13. Cameron Ferre; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Terry Totten; 16. Scott Palmer.

Final: Billy Torrence, 3.965 seconds, 326.40 mph def. Leah Pritchett, 9.568 seconds, 75.68 mph.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Matt Hagan; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. John Force; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Tim Wilkerson; 12. Cruz Pedregon; 13. Blake Alexander; 14. Phil Burkart; 15. Jim Campbell; 16. Jeff Diehl.

Final: Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 325.06 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, Broke.

PRO STOCK: 1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Matt Hartford; 3. Deric Kramer; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Rodger Brogdon; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Jason Line; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Kenny Delco; 10. Fernando Cuadra; 11. Steve Graham; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Joey Grose; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Val Smeland; 16. Greg Anderson.

Final: Jeg Coughlin, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 210.67 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.

Point standings after 2 of 24 events in 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series

TOP FUEL: 1. Billy Torrence, 178; 2. Doug Kalitta, 172; 3. Leah Pritchett, 145; 4. Steve Torrence, 137; 5. Terry McMillen, 132; 6. Mike Salinas, 122; 7. Antron Brown, 115; 8. Austin Prock, 106; 9. Jordan Vandergriff, 77; 10. Richie Crampton, 66.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Robert Hight, 205; 2. Matt Hagan, 160; 3. Jack Beckman, 151; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., 132; 5. Bob Tasca III, 129; 6. (tie) John Force, 126; J.R. Todd, 126; 8. Shawn Langdon, 111; 9. Ron Capps, 89; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 86.

PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 181; 2. Jason Line, 157; 3. Erica Enders, 152; 4. Matt Hartford, 147; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 145; 6. Alex Laughlin, 136; 7. Deric Kramer, 110; 8. Rodger Brogdon, 100; 9. Chris McGaha, 84; 10. (tie) Steve Graham, 82; Val Smeland, 82.