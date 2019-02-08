After scoring her best finish in three races last season with DJK Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Landauer has decided to return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and rejoin DJ Kennington’s team for five events.

“I’m really looking forward to working with DJ and his team building on what I learned in the Pinty’s Series last year,” Landauer said. “We’ve worked hard during the off season to put this together and I can’t wait to get back on track in a few months.”

Landauer will compete in a pair of events at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as well as a pair of races at Jukasa Motor Speedway in addition to returning to New Hampshire as part of her five-race package. The first race will be in the season opener at CTMP on May 19.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Julia in 2019,” said Kennington. “We saw her adapt well to the Pinty’s car last year and we can’t’ wait to see what we can do when the season starts in May.”

Landauer is no stranger to success in NASCAR competition having already competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR All-American Series where she won the Limited Late Model Championship at Motor Mile Speedway in 2015.

In 30 combined starts in the K&N Pro Series she collected eight top-five finishes and 21 top-10 showings highlighted by a runner-up finish at Meridian Speedway in 2016.