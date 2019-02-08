Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR / Breaking news

Julia Landauer returns to Pinty’s Series in 2019

shares
comments
Julia Landauer returns to Pinty’s Series in 2019
By:
42m ago

Former NASCAR Next driver Julia Landauer is slated to drive in five races with DJK Racing this summer in the Canadian stock car series.

Julia Landauer
Julia Landauer
D.J. Kennington, Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

After scoring her best finish in three races last season with DJK Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Landauer has decided to return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series and rejoin DJ Kennington’s team for five events.

“I’m really looking forward to working with DJ and his team building on what I learned in the Pinty’s Series last year,” Landauer said. “We’ve worked hard during the off season to put this together and I can’t wait to get back on track in a few months.”

Landauer will compete in a pair of events at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as well as a pair of races at Jukasa Motor Speedway in addition to returning to New Hampshire as part of her five-race package. The first race will be in the season opener at CTMP on May 19.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Julia in 2019,” said Kennington. “We saw her adapt well to the Pinty’s car last year and we can’t’ wait to see what we can do when the season starts in May.”

Landauer is no stranger to success in NASCAR competition having already competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR All-American Series where she won the Limited Late Model Championship at Motor Mile Speedway in 2015.

In 30 combined starts in the K&N Pro Series she collected eight top-five finishes and 21 top-10 showings highlighted by a runner-up finish at Meridian Speedway in 2016.

Next article
Christian Eckes wins ARCA pole at Daytona, "can't wait" for race

Previous article

Christian Eckes wins ARCA pole at Daytona, "can't wait" for race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Canada
Drivers Julia Landauer
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari set for unique double-stacked exhaust in 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set for unique double-stacked exhaust in 2019

12h ago
Mercedes airs first start-up of 2019 F1 engine Article
Formula 1

Mercedes airs first start-up of 2019 F1 engine

Haas Article
Formula 1

Haas "vastly superior" to rivals "by every metric"

Latest videos
NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule' 02:04
NASCAR

NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule'

Feb 5, 2019
Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda 02:24
NASCAR

Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda

Jan 14, 2019

News in depth
Julia Landauer returns to Pinty’s Series in 2019
NASCAR

Julia Landauer returns to Pinty’s Series in 2019

Christian Eckes wins ARCA pole at Daytona,
ARCA

Christian Eckes wins ARCA pole at Daytona, "can't wait" for race

Motorsport Report: NASCAR to strip wins for violations in 2019
NASCAR Cup

Motorsport Report: NASCAR to strip wins for violations in 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.