Sheldon Creed penalized for intentional wrecking
NASCAR has penalized NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed after last weekend's race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.
On Lap 69 of the race, Creed shot up the track got into the left-rear fender of Sammy Smith. Both drivers spun, collecting Brandon Jones as well.
Creed was able to finish the race and ended up 17th, while the crash ended Smith's day.
Although the incident (one of many that day) was initially considered a product of the slick track and hard racing, NASCAR has since deemed otherwise.
After reviewing radio communication from the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team of Creed, they have seen it fit to penalize him for violating the sport's Member Code of Conduct. Specifically, the following sections:
- Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race or championship.
- Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result.
He was fined $25,000 and docked 25 driver points, which could prove crucial in the fight to make the playoffs.
The penalty is similar to what was handed down to Denny Hamlin after he admitted to intentionally walling Ross Chastain in Phoenix Cup race. In more extreme scenarios, NASCAR has shown that they are willing to suspend a driver for an intentional wreck that involves turning a competitor head-on into the outside wall. Chase Elliott was suspended for that earlier this year, as was Bubba Wallace last fall.
