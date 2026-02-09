Nick Sanchez secures full-time NASCAR O'Reilly ride with AM Racing

Both AM Racing and Nick Sanchez are in a place they didn't expect to be entering 2026.

After a solid first year with Big Machine Racing, winning a NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta, Sanchez was suddenly let go in the middle of the off-season in a decision that left him and many watching surprised. "Unfortunate timing and circumstances, but it's strictly business," said Sanchez then. Patrick Staropoli ended up replacing him behind the wheel of the No. 48 Chevrolet.

AM Racing, which made the driver's playoffs as an underdog team in 2025 with Harrison Burton, was planning to sell its organization to Sigma Performance Services Racing (SPS Racing), but that deal fall apart in January. "While the transaction ultimately was not finalized, AM Racing will move forward independently and remain committed to competition in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series," said AM Racing when the news broke.

Harrison Burton, AM Racing Ford Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

These two parties have now found each other, announcing a deal for Sanchez to drive the No. 25 AM Racing Ford full-time this season just days before the start of a new season.

Sanchez has 41 starts as a NOAPS driver, and ended the 2025 season eleventh in the driver standings after winning at Atlanta. He also has two wins as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, and won the 2022 ARCA Menard's Series championship.

AM Racing will also run a second entry, the No. 52 with Daniel Dye announced to run a handful of races with the team.