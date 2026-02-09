Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries
Daytona Speedweek will include 45 Cup cars, 42 O'Reilly, 44 Truck, and 50 ARCA entries as all four divisions officially begin their 2026 seasons
Three-wide battle for the race lead with William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The 68th running of the Daytona 500 has 45 entries, but the NASCAR Cup Series drivers aren't the only ones on track this week. Daytona will also feature the season-opener for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series (NOAPS), and the ARCA Menard's Series.
The Daytona 500 entry list features eight former winners of the Daytona 500 and seven NASCAR Cup Series champions. Eight open entries will be fighting over the final four open spots on the grid, while Jimmie Johnson in a ninth open entry opting for a Open Exemption Provisional to ensure 41 cars start the race.
2026 Daytona 500 entry list
Harley J. Earl Trophy
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|36
|*Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|40
|*Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|44
|*JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|62
|*Anthony Alfredo
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|66
|*Casey Mears
|Garage 66
|Ford
|67
|
*Corey Heim
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|78
|*BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|*Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|99
|*Corey LaJoie
|RFK Racing
|
Ford
*Denotes open entry
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series 'United Rentals 300' entry list
42 drivers and teams have entered the NOAPS season-opener with 38 spots available on the starting grid. Carson Hocevar, who is pulling triple-duty, is the only Cup driver entered for this race.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|SS-Green Light Racing
|00
|Sheldon Creed
|Haas Factory Team
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|JR Motorsports
|02
|Ryan Ellis
|Young's Motorsports
|2
|Jesse Love
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Caesar Bacarella
|Alpha Prime Racing
|5
|Luke Fenhaus
|Hettinger Racing
|07
|Josh Bilicki
|SS-Green Light Racing
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|8
|Sammy Smith
|JR Motorsports
|17
|Corey Day
|Hendrick Motorsports
|18
|William Sawalich
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Gio Ruggiero
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|24
|Harrison Burton
|Sam Hunt Racing
|25
|Nick Sanchez
|AM Racing
|26
|Dean Thompson
|Sam Hunt Racing
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|28
|Kyle Sieg
|RSS Racing
|30
|Carson Ware
|Barrett-Cope Racing
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|32
|Jordan Anderson
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|35
|Natalie Decker
|Jose Gase Motorsports
|38
|Patrick Emerling
|RSS Racing
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|41
|Sam Mayer
|Haas Factory Team
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Young's Motorsports
|44
|Brennan Poole
|Alpha Prime Racing
|45
|Lavar Scott
|Alpha Prime Racing
|48
|Patrick Staropoli
|Big Machine Racing
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|52
|Daniel Dye
|AM Racing
|53
|David Starr
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|54
|Taylor Gray
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|55
|Joey Gase
|Joey Gase Motorsports
|87
|Austin Green
|Peterson Racing
|88
|Rajah Caruth
|JR Motorsports
|91
|Mason Maggio
|DGM Racing x JIM
|92
|Josh Williams
|DGM Racing x JIM
|96
|Anthony Alfredo
|Viking Motorsports
|99
|Parker Retzlaff
|Viking Motorsports
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 'Fresh From Florida 250' entry list
There are a total of 44 entries for the NCTS season-opener, and 36 trucks will make the field. This race will feature the return of Tony Stewart, the debut of the Kaulig Ram effort, and several full-time Cup drivers, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Hocevar. Additionally, there is a new provisional to ensure at least four of the Ram entries make the field.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|TBA
|TRICON Garage
|2
|Jason White
|Team Reaume
|4
|Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland)
|Niece Motorsports
|5
|Nick Leitz
|TRICON Garage
|6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing
|7
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports
|10
|Daniel Dye
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Kaden Honeycutt
|TRICON Garage
|12
|Brenden Queen
|Kaulig Racing
|13
|Cole Butcher
|ThorSport Racing
|14
|Mini Tyrrell
|Kaulig Racing
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage
|16
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Gio Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|22
|TBA
|Team Reaume
|25
|Tony Stewart
|Kaulig Racing
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R.
|27
|Toni Breidinger
|Rackley W.A.R.
|28
|Bryan Dauzat
|FDNY Racing
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Team Reaume
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports
|35
|Greg Van Alst
|Greg Van Alst Motorsports
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|42
|Travis Pastrana
|Niece Motorsports
|44
|Andrés Pérez de Lara
|Niece Motorsports
|45
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Niece Motorsports
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|62
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|Halmar-Friesen Racing
|69
|Tyler Tomassi
|MBM Motorsports
|75
|Corey LaJoie
|Henderson Racing
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|81
|Kris Wright
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|88
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|90
|TBA
|Terry Carroll Motorsports
|91
|Christian Eckes
|McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
|95
|Clay Greenfield
|GK Racing
|97
|Jason Kitzmiller
|CR7 Motorsports
|98
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
ARCA Menard's Series 'General Tire 200' entry list
The ARCA field features an impressive 50 entries with 40 cars set to make the field for the 2026 season-opener.
