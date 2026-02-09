Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren 2026 F1 livery gets lukewarm response from fans: "Guess it's OK"

Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri outline the one new 2026 F1 challenge drivers can’t ignore

Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Daytona Speedweek will include 45 Cup cars, 42 O'Reilly, 44 Truck, and 50 ARCA entries as all four divisions officially begin their 2026 seasons

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Three-wide battle for the race lead with William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Three-wide battle for the race lead with William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske Ford, and Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 has 45 entries, but the NASCAR Cup Series drivers aren't the only ones on track this week. Daytona will also feature the season-opener for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series (NOAPS), and the ARCA Menard's Series.

The Daytona 500 entry list features eight former winners of the Daytona 500 and seven NASCAR Cup Series champions. Eight open entries will be fighting over the final four open spots on the grid, while Jimmie Johnson in a ninth open entry opting for a Open Exemption Provisional to ensure 41 cars start the race.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list

Harley J. Earl Trophy

Harley J. Earl Trophy

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
36 *Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
40 *Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 *JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
62 *Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
66 *Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford
67

*Corey Heim

 23XI Racing Toyota
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 *BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
84 *Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
99 *Corey LaJoie RFK Racing

Ford
 

*Denotes open entry

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series 'United Rentals 300' entry list

42 drivers and teams have entered the NOAPS season-opener with 38 spots available on the starting grid. Carson Hocevar, who is pulling triple-duty, is the only Cup driver entered for this race.

No. Driver Team
0 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing
00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team
1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports
02  Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports
2 Jesse Love  Richard Childress Racing
4 Caesar Bacarella Alpha Prime Racing
5 Luke Fenhaus Hettinger Racing
07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing
7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports
8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports
17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports
18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Gio Ruggiero Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing
24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing
25 Nick Sanchez AM Racing
26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing
28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing
30  Carson Ware Barrett-Cope Racing
31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson Racing
35 Natalie Decker Jose Gase Motorsports
38 Patrick Emerling RSS Racing
39  Ryan Sieg RSS Racing
41  Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team
42 Carson Hocevar Young's Motorsports
44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing
45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing
48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing
52 Daniel Dye AM Racing
53 David Starr Joey Gase Motorsports
54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
55 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports
87 Austin Green Peterson Racing
88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports
91 Mason Maggio DGM Racing x JIM
92  Josh Williams DGM Racing x JIM
96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports
99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 'Fresh From Florida 250' entry list

There are a total of 44 entries for the NCTS season-opener, and 36 trucks will make the field. This race will feature the return of Tony Stewart, the debut of the Kaulig Ram effort, and several full-time Cup drivers, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Hocevar. Additionally, there is a new provisional to ensure at least four of the Ram entries make the field.

No. Driver Team
1 TBA TRICON Garage
2 Jason White Team Reaume
4 Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) Niece Motorsports
5 Nick Leitz TRICON Garage
6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing
7 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports
9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports
10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing
11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage
12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing
13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing
14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage
16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage
18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
22 TBA Team Reaume
25 Tony Stewart Kaulig Racing
26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
27 Toni Breidinger Rackley W.A.R.
28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing
33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume
34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports
35 Greg Van Alst Greg Van Alst Motorsports
38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports
42 Travis Pastrana Niece Motorsports
44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
45 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Niece Motorsports
52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing
56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports
62 John-Hunter Nemechek Halmar-Friesen Racing
69 Tyler Tomassi MBM Motorsports
75 Corey LaJoie Henderson Racing
76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises
77 Carson Hocevar  Spire Motorsports
81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing
90 TBA Terry Carroll Motorsports
91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
95 Clay Greenfield GK Racing
97 Jason Kitzmiller CR7 Motorsports
98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing
99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing

ARCA Menard's Series 'General Tire 200' entry list

The ARCA field features an impressive 50 entries with 40 cars set to make the field for the 2026 season-opener.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition
Next article Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Brad Keselowski cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition

Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phil Surgen talks AI in NASCAR and his new role at Trackhouse

Latest news

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Daytona
Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
IndyCar Sebring test: Alex Palou tops the speed charts on Day 1

Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Christian Horner Alpine investment rumours intensify with links to former McLaren Racing backers