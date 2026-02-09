Full entry list for all NASCAR Speedweek races at Daytona, featuring 181 entries

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 has 45 entries, but the NASCAR Cup Series drivers aren't the only ones on track this week. Daytona will also feature the season-opener for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts (formerly Xfinity) Series (NOAPS), and the ARCA Menard's Series.

The Daytona 500 entry list features eight former winners of the Daytona 500 and seven NASCAR Cup Series champions. Eight open entries will be fighting over the final four open spots on the grid, while Jimmie Johnson in a ninth open entry opting for a Open Exemption Provisional to ensure 41 cars start the race.

2026 Daytona 500 entry list

Harley J. Earl Trophy Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

*Denotes open entry

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series 'United Rentals 300' entry list

42 drivers and teams have entered the NOAPS season-opener with 38 spots available on the starting grid. Carson Hocevar, who is pulling triple-duty, is the only Cup driver entered for this race.

No. Driver Team 0 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports 02 Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing 4 Caesar Bacarella Alpha Prime Racing 5 Luke Fenhaus Hettinger Racing 07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Gio Ruggiero Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing 25 Nick Sanchez AM Racing 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing 30 Carson Ware Barrett-Cope Racing 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing 32 Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson Racing 35 Natalie Decker Jose Gase Motorsports 38 Patrick Emerling RSS Racing 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team 42 Carson Hocevar Young's Motorsports 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing 45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing 48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing 52 Daniel Dye AM Racing 53 David Starr Joey Gase Motorsports 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing 55 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing 88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports 91 Mason Maggio DGM Racing x JIM 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing x JIM 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 'Fresh From Florida 250' entry list

There are a total of 44 entries for the NCTS season-opener, and 36 trucks will make the field. This race will feature the return of Tony Stewart, the debut of the Kaulig Ram effort, and several full-time Cup drivers, including Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, John-Hunter Nemechek, and Hocevar. Additionally, there is a new provisional to ensure at least four of the Ram entries make the field.

No. Driver Team 1 TBA TRICON Garage 2 Jason White Team Reaume 4 Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) Niece Motorsports 5 Nick Leitz TRICON Garage 6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing 7 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing 11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage 12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing 13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing 14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage 16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 22 TBA Team Reaume 25 Tony Stewart Kaulig Racing 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. 27 Toni Breidinger Rackley W.A.R. 28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing 33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports 35 Greg Van Alst Greg Van Alst Motorsports 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports 42 Travis Pastrana Niece Motorsports 44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports 45 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Niece Motorsports 52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports 62 John-Hunter Nemechek Halmar-Friesen Racing 69 Tyler Tomassi MBM Motorsports 75 Corey LaJoie Henderson Racing 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing 90 TBA Terry Carroll Motorsports 91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing 95 Clay Greenfield GK Racing 97 Jason Kitzmiller CR7 Motorsports 98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing

ARCA Menard's Series 'General Tire 200' entry list

The ARCA field features an impressive 50 entries with 40 cars set to make the field for the 2026 season-opener.