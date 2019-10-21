NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Kansas II / Interview

William Byron to 'keep fighting' following end of playoff run

shares
comments
William Byron to 'keep fighting' following end of playoff run
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 10:10 PM

William Byron’s NASCAR playoff run is over but there’s still time to build on his career-best season.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro UniFirst
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro UniFirst
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta and Chad Knaus
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Liberty University

The 21-year-old Hendrick Motorsports drive in his sophomore season in the Cup Series ran up front in most of Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway and finished a respectable fifth.

It was a solid performance but nothing short of a victory was likely going to advance Byron to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

“It’s just a bummer. But we had a great run and we can take pride in that, for sure. We had a great car, one of the best cars we’ve had on a 1.5-mile track,” Byron said. “It was fun, but we just needed to win and we couldn’t do that. 

“But it is what it is. It was a great day for us overall, we’ll move onto the next couple of weeks and keep fighting. If we can go out and win, that’s all that really matters now.”

In his first season working with veteran crew chief Chad Knaus, Byron had said his No. 24 team had a goal to finish in the top-12 in points. 

Following his finish in Sunday’s race, Byron is now 10th in the standings and can still finish higher with strong runs in the season’s final four races.

“I think we can still further our position in points, which is awesome. Really, for us to make that next step, we have to compete for wins,” he said. “We’re getting close, we’re running in the top-five and that’s great. 

“We just have to make that next step and I think we’re really close.”

Although he hasn’t yet won a Cup race, Byron’s improvement this season, which included a playoff run, was remarkable. 

So far, Byron has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes and has won five poles. In his rookie season in 2018, Byron had four top-10 finishes in 36 races.

“Last year was no fun and this year has come a long way for me and my team. It’s been a lot of fun,” Byron said. “Last year, I blew up here 60 laps in. This year, finishing fifth is great. 

“We came close and I think we could have finished second or third. But overall it was a great day.”

Byron said it took some time for himself and Knaus to develop a good working relationship but it’s been worth the wait.

“He’s been great. I feel like we are finally starting to get that little extra bit that we need,” Byron said. “I wish it could have been a little sooner in the year, but I think we’re really making some good progress and that’s exciting.”

Next article
Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot

Previous article

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Kansas II
Drivers William Byron
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Kansas II

Kansas II

18 Oct - 20 Oct
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 18 Oct
Final Practice Fri 18 Oct
Qualifying Sat 19 Oct
Race Sun 20 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The mystery of Senna's #11 photo solved

2
MotoGP

"Pissed off" Morbidelli explains Miller leg signal

3
Formula 1

McLaren: 2020 car concept change not a gamble

4
World Superbike

GRT Yamaha announces all-new 2020 WSBK line-up

5
MotoGP

Lorenzo "found something" in Motegi closing stages

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

William Byron to 'keep fighting' following end of playoff run
NAS

William Byron to 'keep fighting' following end of playoff run

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot
NAS

Harvick: "We still have to beat the Gibbs cars" for title shot

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"
NAS

Keselowski exits playoffs: "In the end it didn't work out"

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas
NAS

Elliott escapes elimination in "total team effort" at Kansas

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas
NAS

Hamlin wins, Elliott advances in double overtime at Kansas

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.