Subscribe
Previous / Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook"
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II Interview

Byron on points buffer: "It can all go away pretty quick"

William Byron is having a career season, winning five races and entering the NASCAR Cup playoffs equal with Martin Truex Jr. at the top of the standings.

Nick DeGroot
By:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro

Byron has never been a part of the Championship 4, but many still point to this Hendrick Motorsports driver as the title favorite.

One look at his 2023 season and it's easy to see why. Byron's five race wins leads all drivers. He also tops the rest of the field in laps led and stage wins. 

With a total of four wins in his previous six seasons, 2023 has been a breakout year for the 25-year-old.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Byron's year is where he collected those five victories. He won at Darlington, which also opens the playoffs this weekend. He won at Las Vegas, which opens the Round of 8. Most crucially, he won at Phoenix, which hosts the title-decider in November.

One round at a time

Despite all that, Byron doesn't want to think about the championship ... yet. Right now, it's all about advancing through the first three rounds. 

"I don’t want to think about that until we get to that point," he said during Media Day on Thursday. "I feel like we have to work our way through the rounds and do the best job we can at all the opening tracks. It’s nice to have good bonus points and it’s nice to have that in our back pocket. But I’ve seen how the playoffs have played out over the last few years, and you can’t get ahead of yourself. We have to do a good job in each round and take it one race at a time.”

Read Also:

Although one should always expect to be a contender when driving for HMS, Byron admitted that five wins after 26 races exceeds any of his expectations going into the year.

“Starting the season, we didn’t expect to win five races to be honest," he said. "Winning three races was kind of the goal. As we transitioned throughout the year, the expectations got higher. There was a little slump that came with that because we started to expect to run top-three or top-five every week. It’s just not possible with this car especially. You’ve got way too many challenges. I feel like we got into a good place before the playoffs start to where we feel like we’re comfortable and have a good mindset. Watkins Glen just felt really good. It felt like we had the right approach.”

A bit of a points buffer

One thing he has going for him this year is a bit of a safety net. His 36 bonus points — more than double what he had at this point last year — gives him an immediate buffer over the cut-line before cars even hit the track this weekend.

But Byron isn't about to think he is safe, even in the first round, saying: “It’s a little bit of a safety net, I guess. But it can all go away pretty quick. We can’t really just lean on that all the time. We have to perform well. We have to average 30 points a race in this first round, I think, and continue to work our way toward the second round. Just take it one race a time and a three-race stretch at a time. I feel like it’s pretty simple. It’s just to try and go to Darlington, have a solid race and hopefully unload with good speed. We found a couple of tenths in the simulator this week. I felt like we had a good sim session. The car drove well. Hopefully it drives as good as it did in the simulator.

"We kind of backed it up with what we did in the spring. Honestly on our setup, we haven’t changed a lot at that place in awhile. We have to focus on Darlington and then Kansas, we’ll focus on that Tuesday and get a good baseline for there. We had a good race there in the spring as well, finished third and qualified on the pole. I look at the first two tracks as good places for us.”

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

 

shares
comments

Related video

Bell's path to 2022 Cup title race "not a reliable playbook"

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Southern 500 schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Busch: "There's no reason why we can't" make the final four

Kyle Busch: "There's no reason why we can't" make the final four

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Kyle Busch: "There's no reason why we can't" make the final four Kyle Busch: "There's no reason why we can't" make the final four

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

William Byron More from
William Byron
Byron's dominant Watkins Glen win shows playoff potential

Byron's dominant Watkins Glen win shows playoff potential

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Byron's dominant Watkins Glen win shows playoff potential Byron's dominant Watkins Glen win shows playoff potential

2023 NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race results

2023 NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race results

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

2023 NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Watkins Glen race results

Byron beats Hamlin in dominant Cup win at Watkins Glen

Byron beats Hamlin in dominant Cup win at Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

Byron beats Hamlin in dominant Cup win at Watkins Glen Byron beats Hamlin in dominant Cup win at Watkins Glen

Hendrick Motorsports More from
Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October

NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October

IndyCar

NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October

Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC Elliott couldn't top "mistake-free" McDowell run at Indy RC

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Latest news

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II

JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice Ilott “not bothered” by “stupid” Grosjean clash in IndyCar Portland practice

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe