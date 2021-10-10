Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II News

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

By:

There was only one way William Byron was going to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and that was a win – and he almost did.

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course.

He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.

Reddick made contact with Byron as both entered the backstretch chicane on Lap 91 of 109, forcing Byron to miss the chicane. He then had to serve a stop-and-go penalty which dropped him to 12th in the running order and out of contention for the win.

Byron battled back to third at one point in the final laps but hit the wall between Turns 5 and 6 on the next-to-last lap as he desperately tried to catch eventual race winner Kyle Larson.

No win, no chance

Without the victory, Byron was among the four drivers eliminated from further title contention this season.

“We had a really good car in two of the three races in this playoff round and today we had an amazing car, probably capable of winning, but just didn’t have things go our way there,” Byron said.

“At that point when I got up to third, my tires were shot, and there were only two laps to go. I wasn’t going to win, and made a mistake to not finish third, but at that point I was just mad.”

Byron went to talk to Reddick about the incident on pit road after the race, where Reddick said he had “flat out made a mistake.”

“Yeah, I know it was a mistake, but it doesn’t make any difference,” Byron said. “The awareness there in that situation where a guy is there in the playoffs and the first guy on new tires is probably going to win the race.

“There was just a lack of awareness there. I feel like if the roles were reversed, I would be aware.”

Byron blamed himself on his finish of 11th.

“At the end I was just at a full rage, so I didn’t really care about finishing third because that wasn’t going to do anything for me in the playoffs,” he said. “It sucks now that we didn’t finish third, but overall, we were in position to win.

“We were leading on the long run, the caution comes out, we pass all the guys on new tires, and we were the first guys on new tires. That’s all you can do.”

shares
comments

Related video

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

Previous article

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

1 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
4
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

4 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'

6 h
Latest news
William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NAS

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

1 h
Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NAS

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

1 h
Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NAS

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

2 h
Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NAS

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

9 h
NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test
NAS

NASCAR Euro team to join Cup Series in 2022, Villeneuve to test

Oct 9, 2021
Latest videos
Byron on Reddick contact: ‘I don’t get it, just lack of awareness’ 01:34
NASCAR Cup
1 h

Byron on Reddick contact: ‘I don’t get it, just lack of awareness’

Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’ 00:34
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Harvick: ‘Sometimes real life teaches you good lessons’

Elliott: Wishing Harvick ‘a merry offseason, happy Christmas’ 01:52
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Elliott: Wishing Harvick ‘a merry offseason, happy Christmas’

Larson: ‘Man, I’m not going to get knocked out of playoffs like this’ 02:35
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Larson: ‘Man, I’m not going to get knocked out of playoffs like this’

Kyle Larson completes improbable comeback to win at Roval 01:38
NASCAR Cup
2 h

Kyle Larson completes improbable comeback to win at Roval

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval Charlotte II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing Charlotte II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

William Byron More from
William Byron
NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call" Las Vegas II
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up" Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Larson on Michigan finish: "I just didn't want to screw it up"

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole Indianapolis
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

Trending Today

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains why Mercedes F1 tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

Latest news

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott wishes Harvick a 'merry offseason' after Roval run-in

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson rallies to win chaotic playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon to rejoin NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 with GMS Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.