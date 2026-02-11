William Byron eyes Daytona 500 history and a third consecutive win

Since 1959, 13 drivers have won multiple Daytona 500s, and five of those have managed to do it in back-to-back years. That second group includes names like Petty, Yarborough, Hamlin, and Marlin -- but none were able to win NASCAR's biggest race in three consecutive years.

But that's exactly what William Byron will be attempting to do this weekend after avoiding wrecks at the front of the field to win the 500 in both 2024 and 2025.

Has the Hendrick Motorsports driver allowed himself to think about a potential three-peat?

The answer: "Not much."

But that doesn't mean it's not important to the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet.

"Obviously that's the goal. I think, yeah, I get reminders of the previous races, whether I see just the videos or whatnot," said Byron. "Yeah, it's great career-defining moments that we've had. It's awesome. It's special. But I don't really think ahead too much. I just think about kind of what it's going to take in these next couple days leading up to it.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Byron is also returning to the car after a "great off-season," and described himself as being "really excited" to get back behind the wheel for the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. He's also surprised that no driver has managed to win three consecutive Daytona 500s before.

“It does surprise me in that I feel like there's been some drafting packages that were honestly easier to win three in a row than this one currently," remarked Byron. "I'm a little surprised that there wasn't a run by somebody like a Dale Jr. or something. He and his team had a pretty good hold on what it took to be competitive and he made great decisions. It just shows how hard this race is and how much pressure there is.

"It's not like going to Martinsville and just having it figured out, having a rhythm, leading a bunch of laps and winning. It's definitely a very circumstantial -- split-second race. I think that's probably what makes it entertaining, too.”

In 2024, Byron was out front when the race-ending caution flew, but his most recent 500 triumph was very improbable. He was several rows back on the final lap, but narrowly escaped getting collected in a massive crash that involved every single driver inside the top five.

“Well, I mean, it was very unpredictable," said Byron as he reflected on his second 500 win. "I didn't really feel like I had a shot to win or even be in the mix until we took the white flag. Then off of turn two, I felt like, man, there's a possibility that something develops where I can maybe push Cole [Custer] to the win, push him out, then have a run at the line or something like that. I knew we were in the right lane down the backstretch.

"When it all unfolded with the wreck, I was just hoping that I would have a lane to get past that. Just worked out that I felt like I was in the right lane coming off of two and middle of the backstretch. Then, it was just about obviously missing the big crash there and having enough momentum to make a move if I needed to.”

Not expecting to have many friends

2025 Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Mike Ehrmann - Getty Images

Being the two-time and defending winner, one might think Byron will have lots of friends in the draft this weekend, but he believes it will be the 'opposite,' as his rivals would much and put the No. 24 out of contention.

“I think it will be the opposite, for sure. I won't have a lot of friends. I could see it being that way," noted Byron.

"Yeah, I think it does depend on how you draft. If you know what you're doing and you make good decisions, then guys typically work with you. I do think coming down to the end, it could be tough for me to have those allies and those friends to make a move. Just got to be smart about it and probably not overthink it too much. Just react to what I feel and what I see.”