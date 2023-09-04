Tyler Reddick: "This is the day that we needed to have"
Tyler Reddick wasn’t sure if he had a chance to catch Kyle Larson, but he was still satisfied to come away from Darlington with a runner-up finish.
Reddick clearly had a fast No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota as he battled three different drivers for the lead in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff opener – Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and finally Larson.
Larson beat Reddick off pit road on the final pit stops under caution late in the race but could not catch him even with the help of three restarts in the final 50 of 367 laps.
Reddick, who moved up to third in the playoff standings with two races remaining in the first round, said he didn’t know if there was anything else he could have done to get around Larson.
“Maybe just a little bit longer run. It had just gotten short enough to where you didn’t have to save a whole lot (on tires) I don’t think,” Larson said. “Kyle and I were pretty close the majority of the day, honestly, and he just got ahead of us there on pit road.
“But all in all, this is the day that we needed to have.”
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick said there have been too many occasions during the course of the 2023 season when his team provided him with a fast car but they let wins – or even good finishes – get away.
“Really just thankful for the hard work from my pit crew, from the team, everyone at the shop,” he said. “Days like this with a car like this, we haven’t been able to get a second place finish out of it, so really glad we were able to do that.
“It was a really good points day on top of that, as well.”
Reddick said the final laps created a “tough balance” as he wanted to push to challenge Larson but also had Chris Buescher ready to bounce close behind him.
“I was just getting so loose. I about wrecked in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2 a few times, and I was either going to catch Kyle or I was going to wreck in the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2 and finish the last car out, 30th, 28th,” he said.
“It just didn’t make sense in my head, so we’ll take the second place. Hopefully, one day in the future, we come back and have another shot at the Southern 500.”
Related video
2023 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington results
Unscheduled stop turned Hamlin's race 'upside down'
NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Indianapolis schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash
Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash Austin Dillon throws helmet at Reddick's car after Pocono crash
Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice
Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice Tyler Reddick leads the way in Pocono Cup practice
Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child
Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child Kobayashi: "To race in NASCAR was my dream" as a child
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed" Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"
Latest news
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.