2023 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington results
Kyle Larson bested Tyler Reddick in the closing laps, taking victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and opening the playoffs in the best way possible.
It was Larson's third win of the season and the 22nd of his career.
"Finally (we executed) from start to finish," Larson said of the victory. "Going 18th to third in the first stage, I didn't think that was possible but our race car was really good when the sun was out. Just had to work on it. I messed up once and it got hung in neutral, and I slid and hit the wall, and I think bent the toe link a little bit, so it was kind of a struggle from there.
"Definitely had to fight it more than I was earlier, but we kept our heads in the game. That was really important. This race is all about keeping your head in it. I've been pretty hard on myself here the last couple months, but having a leader like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief), he really is good for my mind.
"What a great way to start the playoffs and hopefully we can keep it going."
Playoff drivers locked out the entire top-seven positions in the final running order.
Denny Hamlin, who won both Stages 1 and 2, was forced to make an unscheduled pitstop for what he believed was a loose wheel. He ultimately finished 25th after leading the most laps (177).
Bubba Wallace (-1pt), Kevin Harvick (-2pts), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-4pts), and Michael McDowell (-19pts) leave this race below the cut-line.
Larson's triumph marks the 299th Cup win for Hendrick Motorsports as an organization, which swept the Darlington races this year with William Byron and Larson.
The race was briefly halted due to a partial power outage.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|KYLE LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|367
|4:08'46.760
|11
|57
|2
|TYLER REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|367
|+0.447
|0.447
|11
|51
|3
|CHRIS BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|367
|+0.898
|0.451
|12
|36
|4
|WILLIAM BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|367
|+0.930
|0.032
|12
|39
|5
|ROSS CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|367
|+3.160
|2.230
|12
|32
|6
|BRAD KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|367
|+6.517
|3.357
|12
|38
|7
|BUBBA WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|367
|+7.586
|1.069
|12
|30
|8
|CHASE ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|367
|+7.977
|0.391
|13
|33
|9
|RYAN BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|367
|+8.224
|0.247
|13
|38
|10
|ERIK JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|367
|+8.533
|0.309
|12
|35
|11
|KYLE BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|367
|+8.887
|0.354
|13
|31
|12
|JOEY LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|367
|+8.969
|0.082
|16
|25
|13
|AJ ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|367
|+9.432
|0.463
|13
|24
|14
|ARIC ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|367
|+11.269
|1.837
|14
|24
|15
|CHASE BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|367
|+12.093
|0.824
|12
|22
|16
|RICKY STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|367
|+12.742
|0.649
|15
|22
|17
|
CARSON HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|367
|+12.991
|0.249
|13
|18
|MARTIN TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|367
|+13.444
|0.453
|15
|19
|19
|KEVIN HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|367
|+13.558
|0.114
|13
|25
|20
|AUSTIN DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|367
|+14.390
|0.832
|14
|20
|21
|
TY GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|367
|+14.990
|0.600
|14
|16
|22
|COREY LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|367
|+15.157
|0.167
|13
|15
|23
|CHRISTOPHER BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|366
|+1 Lap
|1 Lap
|17
|17
|24
|JUSTIN HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|366
|+1 Lap
|9.158
|13
|13
|25
|DENNY HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|366
|+1 Lap
|2.398
|14
|32
|26
|TODD GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|366
|+1 Lap
|0.939
|13
|11
|27
|RYAN NEWMANRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|365
|+2 Laps
|1 Lap
|14
|10
|28
|RYAN PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|364
|+3 Laps
|1 Lap
|16
|9
|29
|TY DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|364
|+3 Laps
|2.788
|14
|8
|30
|JJ YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|362
|+5 Laps
|2 Laps
|13
|31
|AUSTIN CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|361
|+6 Laps
|1 Lap
|15
|6
|32
|MICHAEL MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|329
|+38 Laps
|32 Laps
|11
|5
|33
|ALEX BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|322
|+45 Laps
|7 Laps
|12
|4
|34
|DANIEL SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|320
|+47 Laps
|2 Laps
|12
|3
|35
|HARRISON BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|318
|+49 Laps
|2 Laps
|10
|2
|36
|BJ MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|210
|+157 Laps
|108 Laps
|8
|1
