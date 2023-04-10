Reddick: "We'll never know" if last-lap move would have worked
Tyler Reddick thinks his strategy call on when to pit may have cost him in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup race at the Bristol Dirt Track but he was still able to put himself in a position for a win.
Reddick’s No. 45 23XI Racing team decided to stay out during the break between Stages 1 and 2 and make their pit stop between Stages 2 and 3.
After Reddick won Stage 2, the call to pit left him 12th to restart the final stage while Christopher Bell stayed out and drove off with the lead.
Reddick methodically made his way forward, moving into second on Lap 223 after making brief contact with Chase Briscoe.
From there, Reddick inched closer and closer to Bell and looked ready to try a desperation pass on the final lap but Bell’s win was secured when NASCAR was forced to display the caution – the 14th of the race – for the stopped car of Ross Chastain in Turn 4.
“It was a lot of fun honestly and really intense. Towards the end there, definitely felt like I had a little bit more on the edge and there in the closing laps I thought I found it,” Reddick said. “Just hate it for everybody on this (team).
“Just needed to be a little bit closer than I was. Maybe with two (laps) to go I could have made that move work. Obviously, coming into (Turns) 3 and 4 on the white flag lap we were going to see, but we’ll never know if it would have worked.
“Still a good rebound for us. We thought the track was going to take a different direction than it did as the race unfolded. As it worked out, our strategy wasn’t the best, but that was on me.”
It was the second consecutive season Reddick has had to suffer through a tough ending to this race.
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, SiriusXM Radio Toyota Camry
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick appeared to be in prime position to take the checkered flag in last year’s race but on the final lap Chase Briscoe charged into Turn 4, hit Reddick and both cars slid up the track, which allowed Kyle Busch to claim the win.
“I didn’t do a good job on the restart at the beginning of Stage 3 and got behind (Busch) and Austin (Dillon) and those guys. I think it was the difference of being able to get to Christopher and be able to do something,” Reddick said.
“Just wish I would have had those last 20 laps back, but this is the second year in a row I’ve said that.”
Related video
2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results
Larson on Preece contact: "I’m guessing he was paying me back"
Latest news
Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance Bagnaia: “I haven't earned right” to be seen as key in Ducati MotoGP dominance
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull
Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull Steiner: F1 must not sacrifice sport for the show by reining in Red Bull
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races Alonso predicts changing F1 pecking order in time for European races
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.