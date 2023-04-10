2023 NASCAR Cup Bristol Dirt race results

Listen to this article

Bell pitted at the end of Stage 1 and never returned to pit road, staying out at the end of the second stage and inheriting the race lead.

He went on to lead the final 100 laps, fending off all challengers and earning his fifth career Cup Series victory.

Reddick was the runner-up for the second consecutive year while previous winners of the event Kyle Busch and Joey Logano ended the day with disappointing results. Busch was 32nd and Logano 37th.

Stage 1 winner Kyle Larson also exited the race early after a run-in with Ryan Preece.

There were 14 cautions including stage breaks, and just four lead changes between four different drivers.

