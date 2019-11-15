NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
05 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Stewart-Haas confirms Cole Custer’s promotion to Cup

shares
comments
Stewart-Haas confirms Cole Custer’s promotion to Cup
By:
Nov 15, 2019, 2:55 PM

Stewart-Haas Racing made it official on Friday morning, announcing driver Cole Custer’s promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020.

Motorsport.com first reported Thursday that Custer, who will compete for the Xfinity Series championship on Saturday, would replace Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 Ford next season.

“I was asked last year about this time what Cole needed to do to earn his place in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I said he needed to win,” said Gene Haas, who co-owns SHR with three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart.

“Well, Cole has done that – a lot. He showed that he’s ready to compete at the next level and we’re giving him that opportunity.”

Custer, 21, finished second in last year’s Xfinity Series championship to Tyler Reddick - yet 2019 has proven to be a breakout campaign for Custer.

Read Also:

He came into the season with two wins – one in 2017 and another in 2018. So far this season, Custer has won seven races, six poles and has 16 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. Custer’s seven wins are the second-most this year, behind Christopher Bell with eight wins.

“Cole has certainly earned his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020,” Stewart said. “He’s consistently running up front, leading laps and winning races. The level of competition increases dramatically in the NASCAR Cup Series, but it’s where Cole belongs after having proven himself in the Xfinity Series.”

Custer, Bell, Reddick and Justin Allgaier will decide the 2019 Xfinity championship in Saturday’s Ford 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“This is the moment I’ve worked for ever since I first started racing,” said Custer, who began racing quarter midgets at age five. “I’ve learned a lot in these last three years in the Xfinity Series, and to be able to stay within Stewart-Haas Racing will make a steep learning curve a little less steep.

“I know the people, the culture and what’s expected of me. I’m ready for this challenge.”

Next article
Harvick: "It's been a grind" to reach Championship 4

Previous article

Harvick: "It's been a grind" to reach Championship 4
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Cole Custer
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
First Practice Starts in
05 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals latest Senna tribute helmet

15m
3
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

4
Formula 1

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist

5
Formula 1

Norris: Single-lap quirk behind McLaren's misleading advantage

2h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Stewart-Haas confirms Cole Custer’s promotion to Cup
NAS

Stewart-Haas confirms Cole Custer’s promotion to Cup

Harvick: "It's been a grind" to reach Championship 4
NAS

Harvick: "It's been a grind" to reach Championship 4

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: Who will be champion?

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020
NAS

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

Matt Tifft and Front Row mutually agree to part ways
NAS

Matt Tifft and Front Row mutually agree to part ways

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.