Kyle Busch spells out his NASCAR retirement "dream"

Busch, 38, has made no secret of his hope to one day race in NASCAR competition with his son but unveiled a very detailed plan of how he hopes it will all go down in an appearance on SiriusXM Business Radio’s show, “Cars & Culture with Jason Stein.”

Planning around Brexton's future

Asked by Stein how long he could go as a fulltime Cup series competitor, Busch said, “I would say in a perfect world – I’ve kind of dreamt this up a little bit – in a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years-old and I would go run a year of Trucks.

“I’d go run a full Truck series season to see if I can win a Truck series championship because that, I would be the first one to have ever won all three (national) series of NASCAR, you know, the championship, which I’ve won the most races across all three of those divisions, than anybody combined.

“So, I would do that and then when Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races. So, for two years, because you have to be 18 to run the big tracks, so for two years we would split it. And then when he’s 18, he takes it over, and then when he runs it and takes it over and hopefully wins a championship, then he moves on and then I’m out.

“Like, I’m done. You know, that would, that would be it for me. So that would probably put me around, I guess 49, 50-years-old.”

Busch replied, “Yeah. That’s the dream. So, I’ve got to make the dream a reality. So, we’re working on that. I’ve got to have that life after racing plan. I don’t have that one set yet.

“And if my Cup career is going to be over in the next, you know, six or seven years, boy, the time is ticking.”

Finding a new home at RCR

The older Busch faced some of his own career uncertainty last year when he was not re-signed by Joe Gibbs Racing after the departure of his longtime primary sponsor in Cup, M&Ms.

Busch ultimately landed at Richard Childress Racing, where he has made an immediate impact and is in position to challenge for a third Cup title this year. Entering this weekend’s race at Pocono, he already has three wins on the season driving RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet.

