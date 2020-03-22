NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
09 Feb
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
09 May
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
16 May
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
24 May
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
31 May
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
07 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
14 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
21 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
28 Jun
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
05 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
11 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
19 Jul
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
09 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
16 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
23 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
29 Aug
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
06 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
12 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
19 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
27 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
04 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
11 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
18 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
25 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
01 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
08 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Smithley: Expectations were 'knocked out of the park'

shares
comments
Smithley: Expectations were 'knocked out of the park'
By:
Mar 22, 2020, 11:44 PM

Garrett Smithley came away from Sunday’s first eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event with a lot of exposure but he believes there was a far more important takeaway.

Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro teamjdmotorsports.com
Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing, Chevrolet Camaro RICH MAR FLORIST
Garrett Smithley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Honest Abe Roofing

Smithley, who competes regularly in the NASCAR Cup Series for Rick Ware Racing, one of the smaller underfunded teams, ended up winning the pole for Sunday’s race at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and finished fifth.

Smithley, 27, has logged numerous hours participating in iRacing since 2009, with over 140 victories in more than 1,200 starts.

Read Also:

“As soon as I found out that everything was canceled at Atlanta, I started contacting people with ways we could try to fill that void. I felt so bad for the fans, especially the ones who had already arrived at the track for the race weekend,” Smithley said.

“It was just a terrible situation and it’s one that none of us could do anything about. But I just thought we needed to do something for the fans.”

As it turned out, Kevin Hamlin, T.J. Majors and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had already gotten the ball rolling with the Replacement 100 esports event. It was the following day Smithley got word NASCAR and iRacing were putting together something more extensive and he received an invitation for what turned out to be Sunday’s Pro Invitational.

The 100-lap race featured numerous Cup series drivers as well as some from the Xfinity and Truck series that raced their way into the field. The event was broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

NASCAR has postponed all races through May 3 as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Sunday was originally the scheduled date of the Cup race at Homestead.

Read Also:

Smithley, both as the both pole winner and because he ran up front much of the race, received a lot of attention during the TV broadcast. His own broadcast of his race on his personal Twitch stream peaked at nearly 4,000 during the event. His previous high for a session was around 450.

“I wasn’t sure how the race was going to go. I knew there would be a mixed bag of guys who had done a lot of iRacing and some who had never done any,” Smithley said.

“My expectations were knocked out of the park. Just to be able to be with those guys who have done this a lot and hold my own was really good for me.”

A unique opportunity

In the end, Smithley believes Sunday’s event will pay big dividends down the road for NASCAR.

“In these uncertain times, I’m so glad NASCAR capitalized on this,” he said. “NASCAR and motorsports in general have something unique where you can get on a computer or a simulator and have a wheel, pedals and a shifter and you can go race.

“We saw that today. It was mixed between some very accomplished drivers on the track as well as with guys who have a lot of experience in sim racing but don’t have the equipment and opportunities others do at the race track.

“I hope it was a good show for the fans and I’m glad we could provide something entertaining and fun during a very stressful time.”

