Hamlin beats Earnhardt for eNASCAR Pro Invitational win

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Hamlin beats Earnhardt for eNASCAR Pro Invitational win

shares
comments
Hamlin beats Earnhardt for eNASCAR Pro Invitational win
By:
Mar 22, 2020, 7:27 PM

It was a thrilling day of racing at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday in the first ever eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event.

Garrett Smithely started from pole position alongside William Byron. Ty Majeski, Ross Chastain, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Briscoe, Timmy Hill, Parker Kligerman, Denny Hamlin, and Landon Cassill rounded out the top-ten.

Each driver was given two fast repairs which would instantly repair damage upon pitting after a crash.

Byron took the early advantage before the first caution of the race for Anthony Alfredo and Austin Cindric on the frontstretch.

Byron and Smithley led the way for the restart, but the green-flag run was short lived as several cars back in the pack collided on Lap 14. The field filed down pit road and Hamlin was able to jump into the lead with a two-tire call.

On the following run, Chastain attempted to block a run from Byron entering Turn 1 and the two drivers came together. Some drivers, including race leader Hamlin, came down pit road for fuel and fresh rubber. Dale Earnhardt Jr. inherited the lead as about 14 cars opted to stay out.

Junior led the way for some time until a backstretch incident collected both Busch brothers, Briscoe, Kligerman, and Cindric.

Byron was back out front for the restart as Earnhardt and several others pitted. 

As the race crossed the halfway point, Hill and Byron battled back-and-forth for control of the lead. Hill would prevail and lead the way until a Lap 59 caution for contact between Wallace and Elliott.

Briscoe and Chastain led the field for the restart on Lap 65. Smithley moved around Briscoe for the race lead a few laps later, just before another caution for a multi-car crash on the frontstretch.

Bowman and Byron collided, igniting the wreck and collecting Kyle Busch. 

The battle for the win

The restart came with 19 laps to go and went green to the finish. Timmy Hill led the way until Earnhardt closed in with fresher tires. He made the move to the inside and cleared Hill for the lead with four laps remaining. He then tried to hold off a hard-charging Hamlin and the two veteran Cup drivers went side-by-side for the win on the final lap.

Earnhardt and Hamlin slammed fenders out of Turn 4 with Hamlin taking the checkered flag ahead of a sideways No. 8 machine. Hill was third, Briscoe fourth and Smithley fifth in the final running.

"That was unbelievable," an elated Hamlin said after the race.

 
Next article
Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event

Previous article

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Denny Hamlin
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Baku GP set to be postponed imminently

1h
2
Gaming

Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series

3
Supercars

McLaughlin signs with Esports squad

4
Gaming

Livestream: Watch #NotTheBahGP starring Norris, Hulkenberg

1h
5
Formula 1

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Hamlin beats Earnhardt for eNASCAR Pro Invitational win
NAS

Hamlin beats Earnhardt for eNASCAR Pro Invitational win

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event
eSpt

Real-life stars to compete in $10k All-Star NASCAR Heat event

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational
eSpt

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race
eSpt

NASCAR Heat 4 to host $10,000 All-Star Race

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events
eSpt

NASCAR announces Esports races for postponed events

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.