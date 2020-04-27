NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
24 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
31 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
45 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
52 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
72 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
80 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
101 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
108 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
115 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
121 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
129 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
135 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
142 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
150 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
157 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
164 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
171 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
178 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
185 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
192 days
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Newman medically cleared by NASCAR

By:
Apr 27, 2020, 10:50 PM

NASCAR has cleared Ryan Newman to return to competition and the wheel of the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang once the 2020 season resumes.

Newman has been sidelined since a vicious airborne accident on the final lap of the 2020 Daytona 500 (Feb. 17), where he sustained a head injury. Despite the severity of the crash, he spent just two days at Halifax Medical Center before leaving the hospital with his two daughters.

Ross Chastain stepped behind the wheel of the No. 6 RFR Ford Mustang for three races before the season was halted due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. No races are currently planned until at least mid-May.

Read Also:

Newman told FOX Sports during their Sunday broadcast of the Pro Invitational Series event that he planned to return as soon as the season got back underway. "I’m healthy. I’ve been blessed with this situation giving me more time to heal.”

He added: “I’m so excited and thankful to be healthy and at some point get back in the race car when the world starts turning again. I’m thankful for all the people and support that I’ve got – friends, family, you name it that have prayed for me and given me this multitude of miracles that has given me this opportunity to get back in the seat.”

His return will coincide with the return of another veteran driver as 2003 Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth steps out of retirement to drive the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Read Also:

 

 

 

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Newman
Author Nick DeGroot

