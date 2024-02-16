Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
News

Blaney "sick of paying" for bad pushes after vicious Duel crash

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney walked away from a scary crash during the second Daytona qualifying race on Thursday.

Nick DeGroot
Author Nick DeGroot
Updated
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang

In Duel #2, Blaney was battling for fourth position on track when it all went wrong. There were 14 laps to go in the 60-lap race when Blaney attempted to make a pass on Byron, who blocked. Blaney then darted underneath the Hendrick Motorsports driver, but they had both lost momentum in the exchange.

Kyle Busch was closing in on Byron fast through the tri-oval, leading the outside lane. He tried to lift, but could not do much as Brad Keselowski was glued to his back bumper. 

Byron spun, hooking Blaney, who then slammed the outside wall nearly head-on. Several cars were collected in the ensuing melee. Fire erupted from under the hood of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford, but Blaney was uninjured.

"I'm getting pretty sick of it"

"I’m OK," he said after being released from the infield care center. "By the replay it just looks like awful pushes in terrible spots. That’s usually how these wrecks happen. Three times in a row here I’ve been right-reared by someone else’s awful push, so I’m getting pretty sick of it. People just have to be smart. I don’t know what you’re doing. It’s a Duel race. Why are you shoving in the tri-oval? I don’t get it, so just a shame we have to be the one with a tore up race car when it’s someone else’s issue. I don’t know.”

He then added: “I’m doing as good as I can be from getting hooked three times in a row here.”

 

Blaney was annoyed, and understandably so. He has faced a head-on impact in each of the last three Cup races at Daytona. Last February, he crashed in Turns 1/2 on the final lap of the Daytona 500, and slammed the wall head-on in Turns 3/4 at the end of a stage during the August Daytona race.

Thankfully, he walked away from all three incidents. But he will have to go to a backup car for his tenth start in Daytona 500 this weekend.

“I can’t control it, but it comes from awful pushes by people," continued Blaney, reflecting more on the crash. "I mean, three times here in a row awful pushes have led me to getting right-reared and it’s just guys not being smart, not knowing when to get off somebody. You cannot push in the corner that hard in the tri-oval. I don’t know when guys are gonna get it. 

"I’m sick of paying the expense of it and getting right-reared from someone’s dumb push, so it’s just frustrating because we do everything right and then you have guys who are just careless and just shove guys until they don’t know when to let them go and it causes wrecks and I seem to be the byproduct of getting hooked in the right-rear which is never fun.”

 

Busch, who found himself at the epicenter of the incident, gave his perspective on what transpired.

“I was just getting a push from the No. 6 [Keselowski] there, and the No. 24 [William Byron]. I saw they kind of got messed up, out of line and slowed down. I tried to lift and roll out of the gas smoothly. I was still gaining too fast, and then I got all the way out of the gas. Got bumped again from behind and just accordion-ed into the No. 24 and sent him spinning. You don’t want to hit a guy in the tri-oval. I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’ve also rolled out of here in an ambulance before doing that, so I know it’s not the right thing to do, but sometimes you don’t have a choice and I turned the No. 24 sideways and caused a wreck."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Previous article Daytona 500: Duel #2 marred by massive crash; Bell wins
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season Bubba Wallace is "the best I’ve felt mentally" entering new season

Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500

Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500 Ragan, Alfredo lock themselves into the 2024 Daytona 500

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Ryan Blaney
More from
Ryan Blaney
Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses Blaney: "I remember every little detail" from Daytona 500 losses

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport? NASCAR Full Speed review: Will the Netflix docuseries elevate the sport?

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024 Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to have new spotters in 2024

Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Daytona 500 pole-sitter Logano wanted a "fresh start" in 2024

Daytona 500 pole-sitter Logano wanted a "fresh start" in 2024

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Daytona 500 pole-sitter Logano wanted a "fresh start" in 2024 Daytona 500 pole-sitter Logano wanted a "fresh start" in 2024

Joey Logano earns Daytona 500 pole as Fords sweep the front row

Joey Logano earns Daytona 500 pole as Fords sweep the front row

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Joey Logano earns Daytona 500 pole as Fords sweep the front row Joey Logano earns Daytona 500 pole as Fords sweep the front row

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner Kyle Larson "a small decision away" from being a Daytona 500 winner

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

F1 Formula 1

Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle Stella: F1 development curve will flatten amid third year of rules cycle

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook" Johnson: Wild ride into Daytona 500 field "wasn't in my playbook"

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

MGP MotoGP

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe