NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
10 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
26 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
33 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
38 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
45 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ross Chastain to drive Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 in 2021

By:

Ross Chastain will finally get an opportunity next season to compete fulltime in the NASCAR Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Chastain, 27, will take over the driving duties of Ganassi’s No. 42 Chevrolet in 2021, Motorsport.com has learned.

An official announcement of Chastain’s move is expected later today, multiple sources said.

Chastain will replace veteran Matt Kenseth, who stepped into the car in May to replace former driver Kyle Larson, who was fired in April for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event and remains indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

This season, Chastain has been competing fulltime in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. He has yet to win but advanced to the series playoffs and is ranked eighth in the series standings. He finished second in Friday night’s race at Bristol, Tenn. – his fifth runner-up finish this season.

Following the race Friday night, Chastain was asked whether he would drive the No. 42 if the opportunity arose.

"Are you kidding me? Of course," he said. "Everyone in this whole entire garage would, yeah. I mean yeah. Who wouldn't? Everyone would."

In his NASCAR career, Chastain owns a pair of wins in the Xfinity Series and three in Trucks.

Chastain ran three Xfinity races in the 2018 season with CGR, winning at Las Vegas. He was scheduled to run the full Xfinity season for Ganassi in 2019 but the deal fell apart in the offseason when the sponsor became embroiled in legal issues.

Chastain competed in Cup, Xfinity and Truck races in 2019 – and contended for the Truck title – with other teams but continued to maintain his relationship with the Ganassi organization.

In January, CGR announced plans to help field Chastain in a Cup car in both the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 this season. He finished 25th and 21st, respectively, in the races. 

