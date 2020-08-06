NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs

NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 3:32 PM

NASCAR unveiled the remainder of its 2020 schedule on Thursday which keeps the 10-race Cup Series playoff schedule as-is and adds Xfinity and Truck series races.

The Cup Series postseason will kick-off at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 and culminate with the crowning of a series champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.

In the Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 while Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18.

The series playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Read Also:

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25, which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed from March 27.

Bristol will now serve as the series playoff opener on Thursday, Sept. 17. Finally, the Trucks will visit Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for April.

NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines. 

The remainder of the 2020 NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks:

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DIST.

TV

 TIME     (ET)

Sat, Sept. 5

Darlington

Xfinity

200 mi

NBC

     12:30 PM

Sun, Sept. 6

*Darlington

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

     2:00 PM

Sun, Sept. 6

Darlington

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

     6:00 PM

Thu, Sept. 10

Richmond

Gander Trucks

187 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Fri, Sept. 11

Richmond

Xfinity

187 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat Sept. 12

*Richmond

Xfinity

187 mi

NBCSN

     2:30 PM

Sat, Sept 12

Richmond

Cup

300 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Thu, Sept. 17

Bristol

Gander Trucks

107 mi

FS1

     7:30 PM

Thu, Sept. 17

Bristol

ARCA Menards

107 mi

FS1

     9:30 PM

Fri, Sept. 18

Bristol

Xfinity

160 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat, Sept. 19

Bristol

Cup

266 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Fri, Sept. 25

Las Vegas

Gander Trucks

201 mi

FS1

     9:00 PM

Sat, Sept. 26

Las Vegas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     7:30 PM

Sun, Sept. 27

Las Vegas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

     7:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 3

Talladega

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

     1:00 PM

Sat. Oct. 3

*Talladega

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     4:30 PM  

Sun, Oct. 4

Talladega

Cup

500 mi

NBC

     2:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 10

Charlotte Roval

Xfinity

155 mi

NBC

     3:30 PM

Sun, Oct. 11

Charlotte Roval

Cup

253 mi

NBC

     2:30 PM

Fri, Oct. 16

*Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

     7:00 PM

Fri, Oct. 16

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS2

     10:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 17

Kansas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     3:00 PM

Sun, Oct. 18

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBC

     2:30 PM

Sat. Oct. 24

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

     4:30 PM

Sun, Oct. 25

Texas

Gander Trucks

220 mi

FS1

     Noon

Sun, Oct. 25

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

     3:30 PM

Fri, Oct. 30

Martinsville

Gander Trucks

105 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 31

Martinsville

Xfinity

131 mi

NBC

     4:30 PM

Sun, Nov. 1

Martinsville

Cup

263 mi

NBC

     2:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 6

Phoenix

Gander Trucks

150 mi

FS1

     8:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 7

Phoenix

ARCA Menards West

100 mi

Trckpss

     2:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 7

Phoenix

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

     5:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 8

Phoenix

Cup

312 mi

NBC

     3:00 PM

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

