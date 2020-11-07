NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Race in
21 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"

shares
comments
NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"
By:

The 2020 season produced enormous challenges, but NASCAR President Steve Phelps lauded the sport Saturday for the “extraordinary achievement” made in completing every race.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology, Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang BodyArmor
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer National Forest Foundation
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Fudge Brownie Toyota Camry
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers/Cummins
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil/Autotrader
A worker cleans areas
Empty stand due to the ongoing Coronavirus
A worker cleans areas
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Steve Phelps, NASCAR president
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

“The year has been in short I would say extraordinary, although I could probably use 15 or 20 other words to try to get to something,” Phelps said at Phoenix Raceway. “It’s just unprecedented in the history of our country, in the history of sports, and certainly in the history of our sport.

“I would suggest this is the single most difficult year that we’ve faced as a sport. But through it all this industry, I’ve said this before, I believe this industry does adversity better than any sport.”

NASCAR will officially close its 2020 season on Sunday with the season finale of the Cup Series. When that race is over, NASCAR will have successfully run the entire number of races it had originally planned for its three national series this year – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

Back in March, when the sport – and much of the country – shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic that seemed a very lofty goal.

“What we have done during this global pandemic is I think nothing short of remarkable,” he said. “We can’t do what we did as a sport without coming together.

“I want to thank the race teams, the race tracks, both those that we own that are part of NASCAR, but importantly the folks at Speedway Motorsports, Pocono, Dover, Indianapolis – everyone that really banded together to create something that was really something to be proud of.”

NASCAR implemented several new procedures and tried new ways of holding events – many used for the first time.

There were mid-week races, doubleheader events, practice and qualifying was eliminated and races were run in large part as one-day shows.

“When we shut down heading into Atlanta, we had no idea when we were going to get back to racing,” Phelps said. “It was our goal, and a stated goal, that we were going to run all races.

“We did it through ways that frankly probably we didn’t think we could do, right? For us to be the first sport back without fans initially on May 17 in Darlington, to the first sport back with fans, I think it’s an extraordinary achievement.”

Even with the close of the 2020 season, many questions remain about how 2021 will be run.

New COVID-19 cases are surging across the country and there is every chance the sport will begin the 2021 season at Daytona with some virus protocols and limited fan attendance still in place.

“The hallmark of our sport is about accessibility to the garage, accessibility to the drivers, the crews. We don’t have that,” he said.

“We don’t have that because we need to keep people safe. That’s the only way we’re going to run a race is if we’re going to keep people safe. I do know that we have every intention of running on February 14 the (Daytona) 500.

“Our plan is to race in front of fans.”

The 2020 season was also an important one for NASCAR in terms of its efforts to promote equality and combating social injustice.

Following the killing of George Floyd in late May, Bubba Wallace – the only fulltime African-American driver in the Cup series – called on the sport to remove the Confederate flag from race tracks.

On June 10, NASCAR officially banned the display of the Confederate flag from its tracks and properties.

“I think for us, it’s really about this notion of welcoming everyone to our sport. I think people are feeling welcomed to our sport,” Phelps said. “What we do from a social justice standpoint moving forward really to me is about human decency.

“We want to make sure that people want to come to our facilities. We want to make sure they want to participate in this sport on television, radio, digitally and socially. We want them to feel part of this community.

“It’s a fantastic community, it really is.”

Other topics Phelps touched on:

¨ Phelps said any new manufacturer coming to NASCAR would be 2023 at the earliest, which would likely align when a new engine package is introduced.

¨ There will likely by more qualifying and practice sessions in the Cup series in 2022 with the introduction of the Next-Gen car.

¨ Phelps said he was unsure whether the current 40-car limit on Xfinity and Trucks races would remain next season but “probably.”

Related video

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Previous article

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight signs Holden replacement

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Latest news

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"

Chase Elliott had to win to get in but is no underdog at Phoenix
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Chase Elliott had to win to get in but is no underdog at Phoenix

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

2
Formula 1

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

3
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

2h
5
World Superbike

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

Latest news

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"
NAS

NASCAR says 2020 "single most difficult year we've faced"

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix
NAS

Denny Hamlin hoping to "finish this thing off" at Phoenix

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"
NAS

Penske's challenge at Phoenix? Its drivers need to "play nice"

Chase Elliott had to win to get in but is no underdog at Phoenix
NAS

Chase Elliott had to win to get in but is no underdog at Phoenix

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race
NAS

Hamlin narrowly escapes elimination after 'tough' cutoff race

Latest videos

Preview Show: Does the winner take all in Phoenix? 05:09
NASCAR Cup
46m

Preview Show: Does the winner take all in Phoenix?

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’ 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski advances: ‘Got a great shot at Phoenix’

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix 02:21
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin survives Martinsville, will race for a championship at Phoenix

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Recap: Chase Elliott walks off as Kevin Harvick is eliminated at Martinsville

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt 01:04
NASCAR Cup

Harvick comes up short at Martinsville, out of championship hunt

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.