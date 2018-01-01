Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson got an early on-track test of new NASCAR aero rules

shares
comments
Kyle Larson got an early on-track test of new NASCAR aero rules
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
6h ago

Kyle Larson got a sneak peek at some of the 2019 rules changes in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro DC Solar
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Clover/First Data

Larson ran a Chevrolet set up the new rules during a Goodyear tire test earlier this week at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

The new aero rules, officially announced by NASCAR on Tuesday, feature far less changes on tracks the size of Phoenix (1-mile) but Larson still find some significant differences in the on-track feel.

The will be no horsepower changes on tracks under 1.33-miles in length next season but the cars will feature taller rear spoilers and wider splitters.

“We did about half the day or a little bit more in 2019 aero package. It just has way more grip,” Larson said Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. “We ran through some different tire compounds and stuff to get an idea.

“All of them had a lot of grip, so you could carry a ton of throttle. The acceleration obviously wasn’t the same as the ’18 package, just because you have the bigger blade and stuff on the back. A lot more drag.

“It was pretty crazy how far you could run in the corner and then also how quick you could pick the gas up.”

Larson said he is willing to take a “wait and see” approach to see how the new rules play out on the track next season.

“There were only four of us at Phoenix. None of us ever really ran nose to tail,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. But, I’ll be driving and trying to win races just like I am now.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

