NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Wurth joins Brad Keselowski's efforts to assist hurricane victims

Wurth joins Brad Keselowski's efforts to assist hurricane victims
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
4h ago

Wurth, one of NASCAR star Brad Keselowski’s sponsors, has joined in his efforts to help support those affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.

Brad and Paige Keselowski in support of the victims of the hurricane Florence
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Brad Keselowski in support of the victims of the hurricane Florence
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth
Brad and Paige Keselowski in support of the victims of the hurricane Florence
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Wurth

In mid-September, Keselowski announced his Checkered Flag Foundation would provide support to first responders in communities affected by Hurricane Florence. 

Brad and his wife, Paige, who is from Eastern North Carolina, have made two visits to affected areas so far, including stops in Jacksonville, Swansboro and this past week in New Bern.

Due to days of record-breaking rainfall delivered by Florence, flooding is the primary concern in affected areas. Teams of first responders are working overtime providing water rescues and helping ensure the safety of residents in the impacted areas.

“Growing up in Eastern North Carolina and seeing the devastation Hurricane Florence has brought has been heartbreaking,” said Paige Keselowski.

“Although my hometown was not heavily impacted by the storm, many of our friends and family in other communities were. BKCFF, Brad and myself are hoping to unite together to provide support to our first responders so that they may provide assistance to the communities affected by the storm.”

Wurth agreed this week to carry the “United2Gether” logo on the TV panel of Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford in Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

At the company’s hospitality location on Sunday at Dover, they will be selling beer mugs with 10 percent of the proceeds going directly to the relief fund. Wurth will auction off Wurth/Checkered Flag Foundation/Team Penske items to raise money plus collecting donations throughout the day.

Keselowski will stop by the hospitality location on Sunday prior to the race to personally thank Wurth’s executives for their assistance.

The Wurth Group is a leading supplier of high-quality automotive parts, cabinet supplies and industrial fasteners servicing over 200,000 customers across the U.S.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

