NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

NASCAR is set to welcome fans back to almost every race in the 2021 season, including COTA and Daytona, with tickets now on sale.

During the pandemic, NASCAR has been leading the way in welcoming fans back to races. In July 2020, 20,000 attended the Bristol Motor Speedway, which was the largest attendance for any sporting event in the US since the pandemic began.

And it looks to continue the trend throughout the 2021 season. Tickets and hotel packages are now on sale at Motorsport Tickets for the majority of the year’s races, including races at COTA, Watkins Glen, Indianapolis and Daytona.

Three tracks – Daytona, Darlington and Kansas – have revealed they will allow full grandstand capacity for their upcoming races in the summer and fall.

Each circuit will have protocols in place in accordance with local health guidelines. For instance, at COTA, facemasks will be mandatory in grandstands, all tickets are electronic, and food, beverage and souvenir kiosks will not accept cash. This will allow limited capacity crowds to attend NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and World Truck Series races throughout the season.

Denny Hamlin is currently leading the Cup Series driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry. Austin Cindric is leading the Xfinity Series, while John Hunter Nemechek leads the Camping World Truck Series.

The regular season continues right through the year, with the Playoffs beginning in September with the Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8 races leading to the winner-takes-all Championship 4 event, which takes place on November 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

