Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Grala will kick off his 2021 schedule running the Feb. 14 Daytona 500 for Kaulig. The team previously announced it would compete in several road course and superspeedway Cup Series events this year and Grala will run several of them.

“This is a huge opportunity for me both personally and professionally,” said Grala, the youngest winner ever at Daytona International Speedway (NASCAR Truck Series, 2017). “I’ve grown up dreaming of reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, so it will be really special to get more chances to race against my heroes, with Kaulig Racing being the perfect team to take that next step with.

“I can’t thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice enough for trusting me in their Cup program, as well as RCR for helping shape my career the past couple seasons. I have already worked with many of the Kaulig team members before, so hopefully that will help us hit the ground running next month.

“Bring on the Daytona 500!”

Grala made his Cup Series debut last season, substituting for Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon at the DIS Road Course race. He finished seventh.

Out of 32 Xfinity Series starts (2018-2020), Grala has four top-five and nine top-10 finishes. He has finished in the top-five in two out of his three superspeedway events in the series.

“We’re super excited to have Kaz join our team in 2021, and we can’t wait to get started with him at Daytona,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing.

“He has had some great success in different series and layouts at Daytona, so we think he will be a great addition to our team beginning with the Daytona 500.”

