Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

Kaz Grala to run majority of 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule with RWR

Kaz Grala will run the majority of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season, competing in 25 races with Rick Ware Racing.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Kaz Grala, Sam Hunt Racing, Ruedebusch Toyota Supra

Grala, who ran full-time in the Xfinity Series last year with Sam Hunt Racing, will drive RWR’s No. 15 Ford this season as a teammate to Justin Haley, who will drive the No. 51.

The 25-year-old Boston native has made seven previous Cup starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes. He finished seventh in his series debut on the Daytona Road Course in 2020 and was sixth at Talladega in 2021.

“Kaz Grala is a talented and tenacious driver who brings a lot to our race team,” said team owner Rick Ware. “He has an incredible work ethic and leverages every opportunity to its full potential.

“He’s an asset inside and outside of the car who will help make our program better.”

Grala found early success in his NASCAR career, winning the 2017 Truck series season opener at Daytona in his 10th series start. He became the youngest race winner in Daytona history at 18 years, 1 month and 26 days old.

In recent years, Grala has run mostly partial schedules in all three NASCAR national series – Cup Xfinity and Truck. He ran full-time in Xfinity last year with SHR and ended with nine top-10 finishes.

“I’ve found myself as an underdog at each level of NASCAR, and I feel I thrive in that position,” said Grala. “It’s important to get the most out of the car on restarts and in the closing laps of a race, all while taking care of the equipment, and those are my strengths.

“I also like to be hands-on with the team during the week, involved in what the next step is to advance our program.”

Grala will be paired with crew Billy Plourde.

“Kaz is another crucial piece of our organization and for the same reasons we brought Justin Haley on board, we feel Kaz can also contribute immediately,” Ware said. “Kaz wants to make a difference, and, above all, he wants to perform. That’s the kind of drive and determination all of us have at RWR.”

Grala will make his RWR debut in the preseason, non-points Busch Light Clash Feb. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His first regular-season race will be Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Daniel Suarez to run NASCAR Mexico race at L.A. Coliseum
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR reveals 2024 L.A. Clash format, smaller field size

NASCAR reveals 2024 L.A. Clash format, smaller field size

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

NASCAR reveals 2024 L.A. Clash format, smaller field size NASCAR reveals 2024 L.A. Clash format, smaller field size

Jimmie Johnson adds Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 to 2024 schedule

Jimmie Johnson adds Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 to 2024 schedule

NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson adds Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 to 2024 schedule Jimmie Johnson adds Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 to 2024 schedule

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kaz Grala
More from
Kaz Grala
Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

NASCAR Cup

Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing Kaz Grala to run several Cup races in 2021 with Kaulig Racing

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II

Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC Kaz Grala "had a blast" in his Cup Series debut at Daytona RC

Kaz Grala prepares for big weekend with RCR at Dover

Kaz Grala prepares for big weekend with RCR at Dover

NASCAR XFINITY
Dover

Kaz Grala prepares for big weekend with RCR at Dover Kaz Grala prepares for big weekend with RCR at Dover

Rick Ware Racing
More from
Rick Ware Racing
NASCAR Cup driver/team changes for the 2024 season

NASCAR Cup driver/team changes for the 2024 season

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver/team changes for the 2024 season NASCAR Cup driver/team changes for the 2024 season

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Latest news

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

Indy IndyCar

Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power Alex Palou’s 2023 championship form “resets the bar” - Will Power

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

F3 FIA F3

American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer American Max Esterson graduates to F3 with Jenzer

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60 Why McLaren thinks its 2024 F1 car is already faster than the MCL60

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans Porsche hopes 963 engine redesign is approved for Le Mans

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe