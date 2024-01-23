FRM enters third car into Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala
Front Row Motorsports has entered a third car into the 66th running of the Daytona 500, naming Kaz Grala as the driver.
The No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang is the fifth open entry announced for the 500 so far, bringing the total number of entries to 41. With only 40 cars allowed in the field, at least one will be going home after the Duel races.
Grala has just seven starts at the Cup level. He made his debut in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing, finishing an impressive seventh at the Daytona Road Course. He would later drive for Kaulig Racing and TMT Racing, earning a best result of sixth at Talladega in 2021.
Should he make the race, it will be Grala's third start in the Daytona 500. He finished 28th in 2021 with Kaulig Racing, and 26th with TMT Racing in 2022.
He recently announced plans to run 25 Cup races this year in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry.
I have to thank Bob (Jenkins) and Carl (Ruedebusch) for this opportunity to return to the Daytona 500,” said Grala in a release from the team. “Qualifying is so unique for the 500 and it is the toughest challenge, mentally, on a driver and team as you prepare a car, qualify, and then race the 150. But I know the car we have will be fast, the Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines will be the best out there, and I am ready. I feel this is one of my best chances at the Daytona 500 with everyone involved.”
Ruedebusch Development and Construction will sponsor Grala's efforts.
The 25-year-old competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. Driving for Sam Hunt Racing, he scored two top-fives, nine top-tens and ended the year 17th in the final standings.
His career also includes 77 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with his finish of fourth coming at Daytona in 2018. He has 51 starts in the Truck Series, earning his lone victory in the 2017 season-opener at Daytona.
Other open entries already announced for the Daytona 500:
No. 60 RFK Racing Ford - David Ragan
No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet - Anthony Alfredo
No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet - B.J. McLeod
No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota - Jimmie Johnson
