Kaulig Racing has confirmed the unexpected hiring of Ty Norris to the position of Chief Business Officer within the team, releasing the following statement:

"Today Kaulig Racing announces the addition of NASCAR industry veteran Ty Norris to the team. Norris will serve as the team's Chief Business Officer, focusing on partnerships and long-term strategy alongside owner Matt Kaulig and team President Chris Rice. Bringing Norris and his wealth of knowledge to the executive team is one of several major moves Kaulig and Rice are making to solidify the trajectory of its NASCAR Cup Series program well into the future."

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Norris is one of the more experienced executives within the sport, playing an integral role in Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) from 1996 through 2004. He briefly joined Speedway Motorsports Inc., which owns the majority of tracks on the schedule.

But in 2005, he became part of Michael Waltrip Racing, where he worked for nearly a decade. His career took a turn during the 2013 'SpinGate' scandal, when Clint Bowyer intentionally brought out a caution to help his teammate Martin Truex Jr. make the playoffs. Brian Vickers also pulled off the track after being ordered to by Norris. As part of a mountain of penalties, NASCAR indefinitely suspended Norris, yet reinstated him soon after.

After MWR's closure, he worked at Spire Sports + Entertainment where he later became president of the race team. In 2021, he joined fledgling Trackhouse Racing and helped Justin Marks to build the organization from the ashes of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Trackhouse and Kaulig have worked together lately when looking for a change atop the box for Daniel Suarez, swapping crew chiefs Matt Swiderski and Travis Mack. Trackhouse also used Kaulig as a landing spot for Shane van Gisbergen while he prepares for a full-time move to the Cup Series.

Marks, co-founded Trackhouse, reacted to the news with a positive post regarding Norris's contributions to the team.