NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson to run Earnhardt/Petty throwback scheme

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson to run Earnhardt/Petty throwback scheme
By:

Jimmie Johnson is one of just three drivers to win seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. He'll use his throwback scheme for this year's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to honor the other two.

Johnson, who is competing in his final full-time year as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, will run a scheme that pays homage to both Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

The hood and top-end of the car will feature the iconic Petty blue while the sides, rear bumper and nose area will pay tribute to the black No. 3 driven by Earnhardt.

Johnson tweeted earlier Wednesday: "I’m proud to honor these two legends and what they’ve meant to me and the sport with this 7x scheme at Darlington." He will also have a special '777' badge representing the three seven-time champions of NASCAR. 

Slider
List

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
1/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
2/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
3/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
4/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
5/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
6/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
7/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
8/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery

Jimmie Johnson Ally throwback livery
9/9

Photo by: Hendrick Motorsports

"This is next level what you are doing this year,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. of the scheme. "I don’t know why it’s not been done before, but I think it may make people really reconsider how they approach the throwback weekend. I may be overstating it because Dad is involved but it’s not been done quite like this. You are going to honor both Richard Petty and my father with your paint scheme."

Throwback Weekend at Darlington will take place Sunday, Sept. 6th at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Dale Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt

Photo by: General Motors

Richard Petty

Richard Petty

Photo by: NASCAR Media

$70,000 on the line in eNASCAR Heat Pro League finale

Previous article

$70,000 on the line in eNASCAR Heat Pro League finale
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt , Jimmie Johnson , Richard Petty
Author Nick DeGroot

