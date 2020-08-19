NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
17 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
21 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
59 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
66 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

shares
comments
Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
By:

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson has formally requested reinstatement but remains indefinitely suspended.

Larson, 28, was fired from his Chip Ganassi Racing No. 42 team in April for using a racial slur during the broadcast of an iRacing event and was also indefinitely suspended by NASCAR at the time.

Larson was also at one point suspended from World of Outlaws competition but was reinstated once he completed sensitivity training within a 30-day period. He was also suspended from iRacing competition.

In a brief statement to Motorsport.com on Wednesday, NASCAR confirmed Larson has requested reinstatement. However, NASCAR said the case remains under “review” and Larson remains suspended.

During his suspension, Larson has continued to compete in sprint car events. He has amassed 24 victories so far this year with an average finish of 3.413 in 46 starts.

Larson on Saturday led all 30 laps to win Saturday night’s Brownells Capitani Classic at Knoxville, Iowa, and its $50,000 prize.

In an interview with Motorsport.com on Wednesday, NASCAR Hall of Famer and fellow sprint car driver Tony Stewart said NASCAR should reinstate Larson.

“Kyle has done everything NASCAR has asked him to do,” Stewart said. “I think there are a lot of things besides what NASCAR has asked him to do that he’s done on his own to try to make this right and to try to do the right thing.

“Ultimately, NASCAR has to be comfortable with that. It’s going to be their decision if and when he comes back.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Larson
Author Jim Utter

