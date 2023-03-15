Subscribe
Previous / Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Next / NASCAR slams Hendrick and Kaulig with severe penalties
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Denny Hamlin fined, docked NASCAR points for Chastain incident

NASCAR has penalized Denny Hamlin after he admitted to intentionally walling Ross Chastain at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

On his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin openly admitted to walling Chastain on purpose during the final restart of the race. The two drivers have a feud dating back to last June, clashing in multiple races since then.

He said on Monday: "It wasn't a mistake. I let the wheel go and I said he's coming with me."

NASCAR has decided to take action, docking Hamlin 25 driver points and fining him $50,000.

The sanctioning body cited the following sections of the rulebook in assessing the penalties:

Sections 4.4: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct

B. - Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship. - Wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result

D. - Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.

The two drivers have had several run-ins dating as far back as Gateway last summer. They clashed several times after that, notably at Atlanta Motor Speedway and then Pocono Raceway. In fact, it was Hamlin that Chastain eliminated from the playoffs when he famously rode the wall into the Championship 4 at Martinsville.

The 2023 season began with yet another incident in the pre-season exhibition race in Los Angeles, with Chastain spinning Hamlin. 

Actions Detrimental 

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said the sanctioning body likely would have viewed the end-of-race contact between Hamlin and Chastain "as a racing incident."

"But then, 24 hours later, to have a competitor that has gone on a podcast - which we're delighted Denny has a podcast. We think that's great to interact with the fans. But when you start admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that rises to a level that we're going to get involved," Sawyer said.

"There's no other way to look at that. We were going to get involved in that situation. We've been consistent in the past with that and we will be consistent going forward."

Hamlin reacted to the news, saying he won't appeal the penalty, but will continue with his weekly podcast.

 

NASCAR also hit Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing with major penalties after the louvers from their cars were confiscated. 

The No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team was also penalized after a wheel that separated from Aric Almirola's car at Phoenix. Crew members Ryan Mulder and Sean Cotten have been suspended from the next two races.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

NASCAR slams Hendrick and Kaulig with severe penalties
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix

Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake" Hamlin admits NASCAR contact with Chastain "wasn’t a mistake"

Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta Chad Chastain to make NASCAR Xfinity debut at Atlanta

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Denny Hamlin More from
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”

Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”

NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing” Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant" Hamlin eliminated, but calls Chastain move "brilliant"

Bell takes clutch Martinsville win to advance to Cup title race

Bell takes clutch Martinsville win to advance to Cup title race

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Bell takes clutch Martinsville win to advance to Cup title race Bell takes clutch Martinsville win to advance to Cup title race

Latest news

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

F1 Formula 1

Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

WEC WEC
Sebring

Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.