NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Breaking news

Erik Jones: "It's a bummer" to come so close to another win

shares
comments
Erik Jones: "It's a bummer" to come so close to another win
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 11:29 PM

Late cautions end strategy for Erik Jones and his team to stretch fuel and score his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the year.

Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Reser's Main St Bistro
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Reser's Main St Bistro
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Reser's Main St Bistro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Reser's Main St Bistro
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY

After being on the outside looking in for a playoff berth after finishing 23rd at Daytona earlier this month, Jones has now earned three straight top-three finishes and nearly pulled off a win Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Jones, and several other drivers decided to try and stretch fuel late in the race before a couple of late cautions sent the race into a two-lap overtime forced him and his team to change strategy.

Fuel saving is not Jones’ favorite way to race.

“It's always a challenge,” said Jones. “Probably my least part of racing at times, is just having to save fuel. Our opportunity to win when we were going green was to make it to the end. It would have been really tight. 

“Those guys kind of gave up saving there. We were hoping it was going to stay green.”

Despite the race forcing him to race differently, Jones felt he had a car late in the event to contend for the win after the team battled their set up at the beginning of the 400-mile race.

“(I) had a couple good opportunities on the restarts,” said Jones. “We were there all day, second half of the day, we had problems at the start. Man, it's a bummer. We're close every week. Third, third, second. We're right there.

“We're doing great building points, but it would be great to knock a win out. We're just so close, it stings a little bit more when you get close to it.”

Jones, who finished third at Kentucky and New Hampshire before his runner-up finish Sunday, is happy he and his team are running well and gaining much-needed points to secure a playoff berth.

“It's a little bit of everything,” said Jones. “Honestly, we started the race so far off today, I wasn't sure how we were going to run. We were able to turn it around halfway, get back in contention. There at the end I wasn't sure how it was all going to play out. It was nice to get some good restarts. 

“We just got to break through. Once we get that first one, I think we can click a few (wins) off here.”

Read Also:

Next article
Denny Hamlin hangs on for Pocono win in two-lap shootout

Previous article

Denny Hamlin hangs on for Pocono win in two-lap shootout

Next article

Late cautions derail Harvick's shot at second straight win

Late cautions derail Harvick's shot at second straight win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II
Location Pocono Raceway
Drivers Erik Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Tim Southers

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.