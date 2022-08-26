Daytona NASCAR Cup qualifying washed out by rain, Larson on pole

Listen to this article

The starting lineup will be set by the rule book. That puts Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott on the front row, just one week after their run-in while battling for the win at Watkins Glen International.

Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, Alex Bowman will round out the top-ten.

Daytona is the final race of the regular season, with 14 of the 16 positions in the playoffs locked in. Blaney and Truex are the last two drivers in on points, but a surprise winner would boot one of them out.

Kurt Busch was also locked in, but withdrew his medical waiver that was granted by NASCAR after he was sidelined with concussion-like symptoms by a crash at Pocono in July.

In the Xfinity Series race, it will be A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson leading the field to the green flag.