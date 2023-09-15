Subscribe
Daniel Hemric to make NASCAR Cup return in 2024 with Kaulig

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric will return to Kaulig Racing next season but will move up to one of its Cup Series rides.

Jim Utter
By:
Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Camaro

Hemric, the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will drive Kaulig’s No. 31 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series next season, replacing driver Justin Haley, who previously announced he will move to Rick Ware Racing next year.

“This is a big day, and it means so much to my family and me,” Hemric, 32, said Friday at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. “It’s truly special to have an opportunity to do something big with a group of people that want it just as bad as you.

“It takes heart, and each and every person at Kaulig Racing has it. I’m looking forward to finishing out this season strong and getting right back to work in the off season with everyone at Kaulig Racing.”

Hemric is currently finishing his second full-time Xfinity season with Kaulig and is in the hunt for the NXS title. Hemric previously competed in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing.

Hemric joined Kaulig in 2022 to compete in the Xfinity series and made select Cup starts for the team that year. Across 47 total Cup starts, Hemric has one pole, one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“They say that tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “That rings true with Daniel Hemric. Throughout all the ups and downs the past couple of years, Daniel continues to believe in the Kaulig Racing culture.

“Over the last few months, we have been asking ourselves, ‘What can make us a better race team?’ We truly believe Daniel can and will continue to make Kaulig Racing better as an organization.”

Added team owner Matt Kaulig: “Daniel’s grit and determination both on and off track are what make him such an integral part of our Kaulig Racing family. Daniel’s competitive edge is what drives him, and his focus on giving back is what grounds him.

“That’s what has earned him the respect and admiration from his peers at Kaulig Racing, and we will continue to grow with him.”

Sponsorship partners for the No. 31 team will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
