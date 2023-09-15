NASCAR's Bristol Dirt race will not return in 2024
The Bristol Dirt Race will not return in 2024, but the iconic short track will keep both dates as it returns to the concrete.
For the first time in 70 years, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on dirt in 2021 when Bristol Motor Speedway was transformed into a half-mile dirt track. The ambitious project received mixed reactions from those within the sport.
Joey Logano won the inaugural event, which returned in 2022 on Easter Sunday. This time under the lights, Kyle Busch earned his final win as a Joe Gibbs Racing driver when Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe collided in front of him. Both drivers spun on the final lap, and Busch inherited the victory.
In 2023, it was Joe Gibbs Racing winning again with Christopher Bell taking the checkered flag.
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
NASCAR returns to Bristol this weekend -- this time on the concrete -- for its annual Round of 16 playoff cutoff race.
The track will retain both dates next year as NASCAR returns to the traditional surface, but those dates have yet to be finalized as the 2024 schedule hasn't been released yet.
Speaking on the return of the Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said: “As the motorsports world focuses on America's Night Race tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the World's Fastest Half Mile in the spring of 2024.
"We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ’90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”
Bristol has been on the Cup Series schedule since 1961, and has hosted two races every year since.
"Survivorship mentality" fuels Keselowski's NASCAR playoff run
Daniel Hemric to make NASCAR Cup return in 2024 with Kaulig
