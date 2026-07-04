Christopher Bell approaching complete wrist recovery but not there yet

Christopher Bell continues to make progress with his fractured left wrist and has even replaced his cast in exchange for a split this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

He is fresh off a top five last week at Sonoma Raceway, no doubt one of his biggest challenges since his injurious crash at Michigan International Speedway, and views a pathway to a complete recovery.

“I mean, the pain level has been low ever since the beginning but I would say my ability to drive the car is the same as what it has been,” Bell said. “I just keep using the word clunky. I just can’t be quick and precise with the wheel.

“I had a cast in my car, and now the splint, but my mobility is the same. So hopefully I can regain movement of my left wrist here shortly and get back to normal.”

Bell will go back to the cast next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is a high-speed, high risk superspeedway style drafting track, meaning there is a greater chance than not that he’s involved in a crash.

“I think we're going to take a step backwards and go back to a cast for Atlanta just with the nature of the beast there and make sure that I have the maximum protection that I can have,” Bell said.

Bell said the hope is that he can be completely out of a protective covering in two or three weeks at either North Wilkesboro or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

That Bell was able to finish fifth last week, on a winding road course while driving with a cast, was a major positive step.

“I’m super proud of it and my team for persevering,” Bell said. “Obviously, this has been a trying time with us and it was depressing after Michigan and then Pocono and San Diego, seeing those points slip away and us get closer to the (Chase for the Championship) cut line.

“So, it was rewarding to get a lot of points and have a great solid finish and we're looking forward to what's next and there's no reason that we can't have another great points day here in Chicago.”

Bell is 10th in the championship, already falling further from a coveted spot in the top 5 of the final regular season standings even before his injury due to bad luck. Currently 10th, he would start the playoff 70 points out of the lead, meaning each spot he can gain over the next seven races would be extremely helpful to the ultimate goal.