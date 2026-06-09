Christopher Bell diagnosed with left wrist fracture but cleared to race

Christopher Bell suffered a fractured left wrist during a vicious crash on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway but has been cleared to compete this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The incident happened on Lap 148 when Chase Elliott lost the figurative nose of his Chevrolet over a bump in Turn 3 and slid up into Bell while they were racing for second. The contact shot Bell into the wall, that impact resulting in a SAFER Barrier repair, but also a secondary shot when Elliott came back up the track into the left side of Bell’s car.

Bell climbed out of the car under his own power, and was greeted by Elliott, who gave each a consolatory side hug. Both were treated and released from the infield care center but Elliott came out after a few short minutes.

On the other hand, Bell was inside the care center for over a half hour and left out of the side entrance without speaking to the media. After the race, team owner Joe Gibbs said Bell was dealing with injuries to his wrist and ankle that would need to be monitored in advance of this weekend.

But according to a JGR release, Bell will race this weekend with the injury.

“After being evaluated and released from the infield care center, Bell returned home to North Carolina where X-rays confirmed the fracture. Bell has been cleared and will be behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE this weekend at Pocono Raceway.”

Bell also issued a statement.

“Thank you to each and every one who reached out to check on me, I truly feel the love. I’m grateful for my team of doctors, JGR, NASCAR and all of the previous drivers who have helped pave the way for the safety standards in our sport. See you in Pocono.”

Bell is currently 10th in the championship standings and suffering from a season in which he’s had race winning speed every week but a lot of misfortune as well. After Pocono is a street race in San Diego and then Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR has started a safety review process alongside Joe Gibbs Racing. The team took the car back to its shop in Huntersville, North Carolina on Sunday night.

Bell crash damage