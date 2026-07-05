JC France wins wild NASCAR Classic race at Le Mans

As part of the Le Mans Classic, NASCAR stock cars from across the decades are competing at the historic track, but it was fitting that a Camaro wrapped to look like the Garage 56 NASCAR entry -- and driven by a member of the founding France family -- found its way to Victory Lane.

J.C. France, grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., drove a 2014 NASCAR Cup Chevrolet Camaro with the Garage 56 wrap to victory after misfortune befell the race leaders on Saturday.

Andrew Jordan was leading late in the No. 15 PEAK Toyota Camry from 2013, followed by Dave Roberts in the No. 2 Miller Lite Dodge Charger from 2012 and NASCAR Hall of Fame Kurt Busch in the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro from 2020, but gremlins hit all three contenders.

Jordan pulled off the side of the track down the Mulsanne straight on the final lap, retiring the car which opened the door for France to take the lead. He then had to hold off Nigel Armstrong in the No. 44 Menards Toyota Camry from 2007 that we saw Frank Kimmel once dominant ARCA with.

They were joined on the podium by last year's RAM: Race for The Seat contestant Ryan Gemmell in the No. 55 Perrier Chevrolet Monte Carlo from 2002, wrapped to look like the fictional Jean Girard car from the movie, Talladega Nights.

There were several spins and mechanical issues throughout the 35-minute race, but the one major incident happened entering the final set of corners. Gary Moore in the No. 12 Ford Thunderbird (1994) made significant contact with the No. 71 Oldsmobile Cutlass (1964) driven by Robin Haas, sending Moore's car airborne for a moment as they both spun.

The HSR NASCAR Classic presented by Goodyear resumes on-track action Sunday, July 5, with a pair of feature races. Race 2 is set for 10:25 a.m. local time (4:25 a.m. EDT), with the weekend finale, Race 3, scheduled for 3:25 p.m. local time (9:25 a.m. EDT). Livestreams can be found on the HSR and IMSA YouTube channels.