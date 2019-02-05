Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor

shares
comments
The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor
By:
1h ago

First, Rick Steele bought one of David Ragan’s Cup cars, and now he’s sponsoring one.

David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion MDS Transport
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Shriners Hospital For Children
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion 1000Bulbs.Com
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Fusion Shriners Hospital For Children

Steele, the co-founder and CMO of SelectBlinds.com, purchased one of Ragan’s No. 38 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars in the recent Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. The car’s livery promoted the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the proceeds went to that organization.

On Tuesday, Front Row Motorsports announced that SelectBlinds.com, a leading retailer of custom window coverings, will sponsor Ragan’s current No. 38 Ford beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500.

SelectBlinds.com will also serve as primary sponsor for the first Phoenix race, the Coca-Cola 600 in May and the fall race at Las Vegas. The company will be an associate sponsor all season.

“You really can’t find more passionate and dedicated people than NASCAR race fans,” Steele said. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan to introduce our products to them.

“Meeting David, his values align with ours. He puts family first and thinks of others, too. This is going to be a great relationship and we can’t wait to start at Daytona.”

Ragan, 33, said he is looking forward to debuting the new partnership at Daytona, where he has one victory and five top-six finishes during his career.

“Rick and the team at SelectBlinds.com have been great to work with,” Ragan said. “They have really stepped up in a big way to support our race team and they’ll make a big impact at the Daytona 500.

“It makes me excited to get to Daytona, kick off our season, and have a great run with them.”

Next article
NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes

Previous article

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers David Ragan
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive "mistake"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: 2019 rules an expensive "mistake"

1h ago
Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels "positive"

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang Article
Supercars

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor
NASCAR Cup

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR unveils Truck Series bonus program, procedural changes

NASCAR will disqualify race winners with major rule violations
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR will disqualify race winners with major rule violations

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.