Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show

shares
comments
Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show
By:
31m ago

Fox Sports has added two new hosts for the weekend edition of its “NASCAR Race Hub” show and its new virtual studio.

TV sports veterans Lindsay Czarniak and Sara Walsh will split weekend hosting duties for the Thursday and weekend editions of “NASCAR Race Hub,” Fox’s daily NASCAR news program.

The show will emanate from Fox’s new state-of-the-art, multipurpose virtual studio set located in Charlotte, N.C. The ultra-customizable 60x60-foot facility, which uses Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, allows instant 3D analysis of race tracks, cars, race shops, and more, with the ability to create unique and changeable spaces within a studio environment in a matter of hours.

Prior to joining Fox Sports, Czarniak worked at ESPN from 2011 to 2017, anchoring “SportsCenter,” “SportsNation” and “NASCAR Now.” During this time, she became the first woman to host the network’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on ABC.  

Most recently, Czarniak has anchored CNN’s Bleacher Report sports segments and hosts a podcast titled “Players,” in which she focuses on country music artists and their sports interests.

“I am so excited to be able to join such an amazing group of people. I can’t wait to get to work covering one of the sports I truly love,” Czarniak said.

Walsh, a four-time Emmy winner, joined Fox Sports prior to the start of the 2018 NFL season, reporting from the sidelines for several games. She previously worked for ESPN from 2010 to 2017, spending seven years as a “SportsCenter” anchor, in addition to her time hosting “NFL Live,” “NFL Insiders” and various NFL draft specials.

Sara Walsh, FOX Sport

Sara Walsh, FOX Sport

Photo by: Fox Sports

“I’m thrilled to continue working with Fox Sports,” Walsh said. “The passion and enthusiasm they have for their NASCAR coverage is contagious, and I feel fortunate to be able to join in their excitement.”

“NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition,” which will be hosted by Czarniak and Walsh, continues this season as a Friday and Saturday fixture on Fox Sports 1, while also delivering at-track updates and news as it breaks throughout the course of the race weekend.

Read Also:

Next article
Casey Mears to run Daytona 500 in second Germain Racing entry

Previous article

Casey Mears to run Daytona 500 in second Germain Racing entry
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes teases new-look livery ahead of 2019 launch
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes teases new-look livery ahead of 2019 launch

4h ago
Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show Article
NASCAR Cup

Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang Article
Supercars

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show
NASCAR Cup

Fox adds two new hosts for its 'NASCAR Race Hub' show

Casey Mears to run Daytona 500 in second Germain Racing entry
NASCAR Cup

Casey Mears to run Daytona 500 in second Germain Racing entry

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor
NASCAR Cup

The auction of David Ragan's race car turns into a new sponsor

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.