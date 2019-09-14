NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Bubba Wallace: "We get paid to race, not fall in line"

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace: "We get paid to race, not fall in line"
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 6:22 PM

Bubba Wallace isn’t the first to criticize drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series who complain about hard racing from competitors but he may be among the most vocal.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology, Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang ARRIS
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Victory Junction
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro World Wide Technology and Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Boats

A media session Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that was mostly spent glowingly rehashing his popular third-place finish last week at Indianapolis ended up morphing into a discussion about how some veteran drivers dislike being “raced hard.”

He began by recounting an incident with Ryan Newman at Darlington two weeks ago during which Newman directed an obscene gesture toward him at one point on the track for a move he didn’t appreciate. 

“Walking through the garage last weekend in Indy, he said something like, ‘Ah, I was kind of frustrated but no harm, no foul,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just you old guys just hate being raced at any time on the race track,’ ” Wallace said.

He noted the hypocrisy of the criticism when an initial move from the other competitor is often what puts Wallace into the position of having to adjust his line on the track.

“You forced me to make a move, and I’m not going to sit there and ride behind you and get passed and get put three or four-wide, so I’m going to make the move and get by you,” he said. “So, it’s different. I love how aggressive we race. 

“That’s what I was taught growing up. Be as aggressive as you can, as clean as you can, there’s a fine line, I’m not out there pin-balling off other cars and wrecking people, but if the opportunity presents itself to me to force the issue on you, absolutely that’s going to happen.”

In the spring race at Las Vegas this season, Wallace said he and drive Ryan Preece “raced the absolute crap out of each other” for a position on the track and after the weekend Wallace sent a text message to Preece apologizing for the “hard racing.”

“He was like, ‘Dude, why are you apologizing for racing hard?’ And I was like, you know what, you’re absolutely right. We were racing hard, we got out – we didn’t shake each other’s hand but we weren’t pissed off at each other, it was just one of those days. It’s what we do,” he said.

“We get paid to race, not fall in line and not race the other guys as hard. I don’t know if you were racing 20 years ago in this series and it wasn’t like this. Well, it’s a new day. (Expletive) changes every day. Get accustomed to it.”

Next article
Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas

Previous article

Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
00 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 13 Sep
15:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 13 Sep
18:30
16:30
Qualifying Sat 14 Sep
15:05
13:05
Race Sun 15 Sep
18:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

2
MotoGP

Rossi: Marquez knew he was ruining my lap

3h
3
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

4
MotoGP

Marquez questions Rossi's "intention" in Misano run-in

5
MotoGP

KTM's "new ideas" key to Espargaro's "unbelievable" front row

2h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Bubba Wallace: "We get paid to race, not fall in line"
NAS

Bubba Wallace: "We get paid to race, not fall in line"

Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas
NAS

Kurt Busch fastest in Friday's final Cup practice at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin is "all in on Vegas," not focused on championship
NAS

Denny Hamlin is "all in on Vegas," not focused on championship

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas
NAS

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas

Joey Logano "more confident" than the start of 2018 title run
NAS

Joey Logano "more confident" than the start of 2018 title run

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.