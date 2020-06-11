NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Blaney, Logano "proud" of Bubba Wallace's NASCAR activism

shares
comments
Blaney, Logano “proud” of Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR activism
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 7:25 PM

Ford stars Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano have thrown their support behind Bubba Wallace’s efforts in publicizing the Black Lives Matter movement in the NASCAR Cup Series, and say he should be proud to highlight racial issues via the sport.

Wallace – the only African American in NASCAR’s top level – ran a #BlackLivesMatter scheme on his Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet at Martinsville on Wednesday night, the day that NASCAR announced it was banning the Confederate flag from its grounds during events. Wallace has vociferously campaigned against racial injustice – and called for a ban on the flag during an appearance on CNN on Monday night.

Read Also:

Wallace finished just outside of the top 10 after a strong run at Martinsville, and the hood of his car spelled out a clear message: “compassion, love, understanding”.

“I’m really proud of what he’s doing,” said Wallace’s longtime friend Blaney, who revealed that he’d taken part in a peaceful street protest in Charlotte last week. “Proud of the effort he's putting in, in wanting to kind of lead the charge. I stand behind him. A lot of guys stand behind him in NASCAR, not only the drivers, but a lot of teams, as well, crew members. The car he ran tonight was great. I loved that they were able to do that, came up with that idea.

“We've been really best friends for a long time. The way he and I have always thought growing up is everyone is equal. We always treat everyone equal no matter where you come from, what color you are. You treat people with respect, don't judge people.

“I feel like he's taken a larger stand, just encouraging the cause right now, just wanting equality and understanding. I feel like he always has been [an activist] a little bit. But now in these times, I think it's great he's embracing it and leading the charge. I'm really proud and will stand behind him 100%.”

Read Also:

Former series champion Logano also praised Wallace for stepping up and “not just being a racecar driver”.

“You have monumental moments, big moments in sports and life,” said Logano. “Obviously, there’s so much going on right now in our world when you think of the Black Lives Matter movement that’s going on, Coronavirus, and it’s forcing all of us to look internal, look at ourselves first.  

“It says in the Bible, ‘Look at yourself before others,’ and I think you need to fix your heart, find your heart, know what’s right. I’m not speaking as myself, I’m speaking for everybody, that’s just the way we should be. 

“It was really cool to see what Bubba was able to do. He should be proud of the movement he’s made for the African American community in our sport. He always has just by being here, but when you look at the comments he made on CNN the other day and then NASCAR completely answered it.  

“Kudos to NASCAR. Kudos to Bubba for bringing it up and using his platform for something good. That’s the most important thing. Kudos to him for really stepping up and being a leader and not just being a racecar driver.”

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"

Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"
